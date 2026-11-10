Dakar Youth Olympics 2026: Boxer Gunjan Assures India Of A Medal

Gunjan Advances to Semifinals at Dakar Youth Olympics

India's fine run at Dakar Youth Olympics 2026 continues as pugilist Gunjan confirmed the country's medal in women's 48 kg by advancing to the semifinals. On Tuesday, she beat Mexico's Atena Sofia Juarez Calero 5-0 to advance to the semifinals and assure India of a medal, as per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Athletics and Wrestling Milestones

Earlier, India's Shourya Ambure secured a bronze medal in the women's 100 m hurdles event at Dakar on Sunday, clocking a personal best of 13.59 seconds in a nine-woman field at Complexe Iba Mar Diop. She also became the first Indian woman to win a Youth Olympics athletics medal. It was also India's fifth podium finish in athletics in their Youth Olympics history. Her medal took the medal count at the Youth Olympics for India to eight, including three silver medals and five bronze medals.

Indian wrestler Taniya also secured the country's first-ever medal in youth wrestling with a 75 kg silver medal at Dakar. The Indian wrestler lost 2-1 to China's Min Zhao, the 2025 U17 world wrestling champion in the 69-kg category, in the gold medal match at the Saly Beach West venue, as per Olympics. Taniya outclassed USA's Matilda Hruby 3-1 in the semi-finals to secure her gold medal clash.

Additional Sporting Achievements

Silver medals also came from Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada in women's 63 kg judo and Tanvi Patri in badminton. Dhinidhi Desinghu bagged two bronze medals in women's 100 m and 200 m freestyle swimming events, while Tirthank Pegu secured a bronze medal in men's 200 m butterfly. Desinghu became the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Youth Olympics event, while Pegu captured India's first-ever male swimming medal at the event. Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu also bagged a bronze medal in the women's changquan combined wushu event.

India's best Youth Olympics campaign was back in the 2018 edition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they bagged 13 medals, including three gold, nine silver and a bronze medal. (ANI)

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