'There'll Never Be One Like Me': Why Nvidia Faces A Succession Crisis As Jensen Huang Comes Under Scrutiny

Nvidia, one of the world's most powerful technology companies and a central force behind the artificial intelligence boom, is confronting an unusual leadership crisis. Its co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, has come under scrutiny following his admission of an extramarital relationship with a businesswoman identified by US intelligence agencies as a suspected Chinese spy. The controversy has placed Nvidia's board of directors in a difficult position, raising questions about corporate oversight, national security and what would happen if the man who built the company were forced to step aside.

The immediate challenge is particularly complicated because Huang's influence at Nvidia extends far beyond his position as chief executive. He has led the company for more than three decades, shaping its strategy, culture and expansion into the global AI industry. The board, meanwhile, comprises longtime associates, early investors and experienced executives who have witnessed Nvidia's transformation under his leadership.

Why Nvidia's Board Is Facing A Difficult Decision

Nvidia's 10-member board must now oversee an independent investigation into the allegations involving Huang. The company spokesperson said the CEO would have no role in selecting the independent legal counsel appointed to conduct the investigation. However, Huang will continue running the company while the inquiry is underway.

The board's position is complicated by its longstanding relationship with the CEO. Several directors have known Huang for decades, supported his decisions and benefited from Nvidia's extraordinary growth. According to former employees cited in reports, Huang has largely treated the board as a governance requirement rather than a central part of the company's strategic decision-making.

His management style has also concentrated considerable authority around him. Huang reportedly has more than 60 direct reports and prefers a relatively flat organisational structure with fewer management layers. This approach has helped Nvidia make decisions quickly and compete aggressively in the fast-moving technology sector. However, it has also made the company heavily dependent on one individual.

A class-action shareholder lawsuit against Nvidia and Huang was filed on Monday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, adding another dimension to the controversy.

Also Read:A Jensen Huang Exit From Nvidia Could Slow AI Dealmaking, Financing Across The Industry, Morningstar Warns

No Clear Successor If Jensen Huang Steps Down

One of Nvidia's biggest vulnerabilities is the absence of an obvious successor. At 63, Huang remains deeply involved in the company's operations, and there is no publicly identified executive who appears ready to assume his responsibilities.

Succession planning has reportedly been discussed internally over the years, but Huang was not enthusiastic about naming a potential replacement. Rene Haas, CEO of chip design company Arm Holdings, who worked at Nvidia between 2006 and 2013, recalled Huang's position to The New York Times.

"He didn't like the idea," Haas said. "He felt it would create competition among executives and be divisive."

Huang has previously suggested that he intends to remain at the helm for a long time. In 2023, he said he believed he could continue running Nvidia for another three or four decades.

The absence of a clear succession arrangement has become particularly significant as the company faces an investigation that could affect its leadership and reputation.

Nvidia's Early Investors And Board Members

Nvidia's current position is the result of decades of investment and strategic decisions. In 1993, when the company was a small start-up developing chips for video games, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures led a $2 million funding round.

Their representatives, Mark A. Stevens and Tench Coxe, subsequently joined Nvidia's board. Their early investments eventually became enormously valuable as the company expanded into graphics processing units and artificial intelligence.

Stevens and Coxe are now among Nvidia's largest individual shareholders after Huang. Stevens' stake was valued at $6.22 billion when he last sold shares in September, while Coxe's holding was worth $5.62 billion when he last gave away shares in November.

Huang remains Nvidia's largest individual shareholder, owning approximately 3.56% of the company. Other longtime board members have also accumulated substantial wealth through their association with the chipmaker.

Also Read:Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Chinese Intel Link

Huang's Family Members Also Hold Key Positions

Another aspect attracting attention is the involvement of Huang's family members in Nvidia's operations. According to information reported by The New York Times, three members of his family hold important positions within the company.

His son, Spencer Huang, is a director of product management and plays a leading role in Nvidia's robotics business. His daughter, Madison Huang, is a senior director of product marketing, working across areas including robotics, communications and marketing. His son-in-law, Nico Caprez, is involved in business development.

Their positions have prompted speculation among some employees that Huang could be preparing family members for future leadership responsibilities. However, he has dismissed suggestions that his daughter could eventually take over as CEO.

In an interview last month, when asked whether Madison might succeed him, Huang responded: "I don't wish the job on her."

His comments underline the uncertainty surrounding the company's leadership transition, particularly given the lack of a publicly identified successor.

'There Will Never Be One Like Me'

Huang has previously defended Nvidia's governance structure, arguing that the board has the authority to remove him if he fails to perform his responsibilities.

In January, he said: "If the CEO doesn't do his job according to 12 or 15 board members, the CEO is let go."

However, he also made a striking observation about his relationship with the company, saying: "There will never be one like me, and the reason for that is because I was raised by the company."

The statement captures the unusual relationship between Nvidia and its chief executive. Huang's identity has become closely associated with the company's rise, making the prospect of replacing him particularly challenging.

What Does This Mean For Nvidia's Future?

The immediate priority for Nvidia's board is to ensure that the investigation proceeds independently while the company continues its operations. However, the controversy has brought a longer-term governance concern into sharper focus: how can Nvidia protect its business and maintain investor confidence without depending so heavily on one individual?

The leadership question is also important for the wider AI industry. Nvidia supplies critical processors used to develop and operate artificial intelligence systems, making its stability significant for technology companies, investors and governments worldwide.

Huang's departure is not inevitable, and the investigation's outcome remains uncertain. But the current situation has exposed a succession challenge that Nvidia may find increasingly difficult to ignore.

For a company built around one exceptionally influential leader, finding someone capable of filling his shoes could prove to be one of its biggest challenges yet.