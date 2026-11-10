Tickets Now On Sale For 2027 Motogp Grand Prix Of Qatar And WEC Qatar 1812 KM

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has launched ticket sales for the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2027 and the Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship 2027. Scheduled just two weeks apart in March 2027, the two events give motorsport fans the chance to experience two world class racing championships in Qatar within the same month at the same venue.

The MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar will take place from March 12 to 14, 2027 as round 2 of the season, followed by the Qatar 1812 KM, the season opener of the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) from March 25 to 27, 2027.

The MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar returns for 2027 as the first full season of the new 850cc bikes gets underway, with 22 riders on the grid. Constructed in 2004, LIC made its debut the same year by hosting the first Qatar GP, marking the country's entry into the MotoGP.

To this day, LIC remains the only circuit on the calendar to host night races. Tickets for the three-day event are priced at QR200 and include free seating in the main grandstand as well as the Lusail Hill general admission zone at Turn 1. They also give access to the fan zone with entertainment and activities for all ages, MotoGP merchandise and other retail outlets.

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Qatar 1812 KM, the season opener of the FIA World Endurance Championship will take pace from March 25 to 27, 2027.

The road to the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship begins in Qatar, with LIC hosting the prologue on March 21 to 22, followed by the Qatar 1812 KM the following week which will bring together the world's leading manufacturers and elite drivers for the season opener.

Fans can watch the battle unfold across the Hypercar and LMGT3 categories, with up to 10 hours of racing under the lights, complemented by a line-up of off track entertainment. For just QA50, a three day ticket gives fans two prime viewing areas, the main grandstand and the elevated Lusail Hill at Turn 1, along with entry to the entertainment filled fan zone with access to official merchandise outlets

Tickets for both events include free parking coupled with taxi pick up and drop off zones.

Fans purchasing a full-price adult ticket can book up to six complimentary child tickets for children under the age of 12 per adult ticket, provided their tickets are registered during the purchase process, while children aged two and under enter free without a ticket.

Wheelchair ticket holders can request one free companion ticket by contacting [email protected]. Tickets for both championships are available now through the official LIC ticketing platform at lcsc. For corporate and group requests, please contact [email protected].

For more information and to stay updated with the latest news, follow LIC on social media and visit the official website:

Lusail International Circuit MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar Qatar 1812 KM motorsport