FIA Chief Says Qatar, Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Gps To Go Ahead

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The final races of the Formula One season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will go ahead as planned despite tensions in the Middle East, the president of motorsports' governing body Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Tuesday.

The last two Grands Prix of the year are scheduled for November 29 in Qatar and December 6 in Abu Dhabi. The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix earlier this year was scrapped following the outbreak of the United States and Israel's war with Iran, while the Bahrain race was delayed and moved to Malaysia.

"We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi," FIA chief Ben Sulayem said on social media. "We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding Grands Prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the Formula One world championship. We look forward to welcoming drivers, teams and fans to two iconic circuits for an unforgettable finish to the season. See you on the grid."

Ben Sulayem's comments echo those made by F1 boss Stefano Domenicali last month. The teams competing in the championship have been informed of the decision, with Formula One saying all 11 were supportive. The move comes after MotoGP held its Qatar round successfully at the Lusail circuit near Doha last weekend.

One of the options discussed was moving the Emirati race to Imola in Italy if the Middle Eastern races could not go ahead, but F1 told media on Tuesday the Italian track had been told to stand down.

"We cannot let Imola wait indefinitely. Therefore we have informed them today that we will not require them at the end of the season," an F1 official source said.

Drivers have expressed mixed feelings about racing in the Middle East, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen among those to air his reservations. But F1 is confident the races can proceed as scheduled.

"Travel advice still allows travel, travel insurance is valid, events are taking place (for example MotoGP last weekend in Qatar) and business has returned to a normal level in both countries," the F1 source added.

"If the situation develops negatively in the coming weeks before the events in the Middle East we will not hesitate to do the right thing and the safety of everyone will always be the priority."

Italian youngster Kimi Antonelli has already wrapped up the drivers' world championship title, while his Mercedes team secured the constructors' crown last weekend in Sao Paulo.

The decision means the F1 calendar will be 23 rounds and that the Formula Two feeder series will be decided on the track, with Qatar and Abu Dhabi hosting the remaining races. Brazilian Rafael Camara, who made his Formula One race debut with Haas in his home race at the weekend, leads Red Bull-backed Bulgarian Nikola Tsolov by seven points.

Several events in Saudi Arabia, which borders Qatar and the UAE, have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks following attacks on the country by Yemen's Houthis.

Formula One could still cancel the races if the situation flares up, with safety a priority. The next race is in Las Vegas on November 21.

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