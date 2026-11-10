MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Kiosk Industry, the independent self-service publication of The Industry Group, today released its IAAPA 2026 self-service preview. The guide is meant to help attractions operators plan their time at IAAPA Expo, whose trade show floor runs November 17–20 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.







Image caption: Kiosk Industry Releases IAAPA 2026 Self-Service Guide Highlighting 10 Exhibits and Six Amusement Trends.

Rides and attractions bring guests through the gates. After that come the everyday transactions where self-service can earn its place: buying admission, reloading game cards, ordering food and collecting photos. The guide focuses on those points and on what each takes to operate.

“The useful question at IAAPA isn't what's new. It's where something fits in your guest journey and what it will take to run it,” said Craig Allen Keefner of Kiosk Industry and The Industry Group.“We picked exhibits that let operators ask practical questions about payment integration, accessibility, guest navigation and ongoing support.”

FEATURED EXHIBITS INCLUDE:

Semnox / Kiosk Innovations (Booth S3783): Alpha 32, Alpha 22 and Blaze kiosks running Parafait self-service applications Ideal Software / Kiosk Innovations (Booth S3073): custom kiosks with card and wristband dispensing DNP / Kiosk Innovations (Booth S3459): a custom photo-imaging kiosk for automated guest photo sales

The guide also covers Embed, Intercard, Sacoa, Nayax, CenterEdge Software, accesso and Gateway Ticketing Systems. Exhibits were chosen by the editors and are not an official IAAPA ranking.

SIX TRENDS TO WATCH:

Hybrid venues that combine several experiences Active play and attractions for all ages Food and beverage as part of the attraction Connected cashless systems and guest transactions More selective spending on immersive technology Higher-value prize redemption

The preview also looks at accessible self-service. Vispero's JAWS for Kiosk adds speech-guided navigation and tactile controls, so blind and low-vision guests can order, buy tickets and pay on their own. The desktop version of JAWS now has AI features such as generated control labels and page summaries. Vispero has not confirmed them for JAWS for Kiosk, but they suggest more adaptable interfaces ahead.

After IAAPA, the coverage continues at ARKI, the Automated Retail & Kiosk Innovation Show, December 14–16, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida. Code INDUSTRY20 gives a registration discount; early-bird rates end November 13.

ABOUT KIOSK INDUSTRY AND THE INDUSTRY GROUP

Kiosk Industry, published by The Industry Group, gives independent coverage of kiosks, self-service, digital signage and unattended technology. More at .

MEDIA CONTACT

Craig Allen Keefner

Kiosk Industry | The Industry Group

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News Source: The Industry Group

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