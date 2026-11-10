Franklin Sirmans Named Chair Of Andy Warhol Foundation Board

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas appointedas the new chair of its board. Three other individuals,, and, have also joined the board.

Sirmans has served as the Sandra and Tony Tamer Director of the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) since 2015. During his tenure at PAMM, he oversaw the acquisition of over one thousand artworks through both donations and purchases. Before his role at PAMM, Sirmans was the department head and curator of contemporary art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). He also held the position of artistic director for the 2014 Prospect New Orleans biennial. At LACMA, he curated major retrospectives for Glenn Ligon and Blinky Palermo, in addition to organizing the exhibitions“Noah Purifoy: Junk Dada” and“Fútbol: The Beautiful Game.” Sirmans is also the former U.S. editor of Flash Art and editor in chief of ArtAsiaPacific.

The Foundation's board now consists of 18 members from across the arts. Sirmans succeeds Deborah Willis, while Naomi Beckwith and Cary Davis are also departing the board.

PAMM, where Sirmans served as director, is a prominent museum in the American Southeast.

Source: Artforum