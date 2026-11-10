Man Who Found Renaissance Facade Wins €1M Reward After Legal Fight

MENAFN - USA Art News) A man who discovered ahidden within a house he purchased in southern Spain is set to receive a reward exceeding(approximately).uncovered the monumental artwork inwhile undertaking renovations on a property in, a historic town in Andalusia designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in, alongside neighboring Baeza.

León Catena and his father found the enormous stone facade, measuring approximately 49 feet wide and 36 feet tall, behind plaster and partitions. The stonework is believed to be part of the chapel of the former Hospital of San Jorge, also known as the Hospital of Pero Almindes, which was established in 1347. The surviving facade includes 16th-century Renaissance additions attributed to architect Andrés de Vandelvira, known for his work on several notable buildings in the region. Heritage officials praised its exceptional preservation and artistic value, describing it as a rare example of Renaissance funerary chapel architecture, according to El País.

The discovery immediately halted León Catena's renovation plans, as Spanish heritage law protects the facade and imposes strict restrictions on alterations. The same 1985 legislation, however, also provides financial rewards for accidental discoveries of historically significant objects or structures. The regional government initially refused payment, leading to a prolonged legal battle. Spain's Supreme Court has since ruled in León Catena's favor, and an Andalusian government valuation committee determined he is entitled to more than €1 million, nearly a decade after the find. He has not yet received the money.

The monument's future remains uncertain. León Catena has been in discussions with local officials regarding a plan to expose the facade to the street, making it visible to residents and tourists. In return, he proposed that the city cover the renovation costs for the four-story building. A conservation report commissioned by the regional government has warned of water damage, rotting wooden beams, and mold from leaking roofs in adjacent municipal properties, potentially leading to a structural collapse.

The facade is currently cordoned off, largely as it was when discovered. León Catena and his family, who initially planned to live in the building, have moved to another property on the same street.“Too much time has passed,” León Catena said. He emphasized that his immediate priority is to make the long-hidden monument accessible to the public.

Source: ARTnews