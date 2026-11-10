Rojonegro Installs“La Asamblea Del Barro” At UC San Diego Campus

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Mexican art duo, representing Mexico at the upcoming, recently unveiled a permanent outdoor installation titled“La asamblea del barro” () on thecampus.

The artwork comprises 260 unique, hand-painted ceramic tiles mounted on four tree-like panels. It explores the transmission of cultural memory across generations by examining the intertwined relationship between Mesoamerican and Western knowledge, a connection significantly shaped by colonialism.

Artists and life partners María Sosa, who has Purépecha roots, and Noé Martínez, whose family originates from Mexico's Huasteca region, form RojoNegro. Hailing from Michoacán and based in Mexico City, their multidisciplinary practice focuses on foregrounding Indigenous ways of being and disrupting dominant colonial narratives. They achieve this by invoking ancestral knowledge embedded in materials and practices that have withstood four centuries of violent erasure.

Source: Hyperallergic