Peruvian Senator Calls For Removal Of Moche Erotic Sculptures From Public Park

MENAFN - USA Art News) A Peruvian senator has formally requested thatreplicas of Moche erotic sculptures be removed from a public park in northern Peru. The artworks, installed inoutside, replicate ceramics from the pre-Incan Moche civilization.

Conservative senator Milagros Jáuregui of the Renovación Popular party voiced her concerns during a October 26 speech.“What happens when children see these images? Neurological and psychological factors are affected, because they see body dimensions that are completely different from how they see themselves,” Jáuregui stated.

Former Moche district mayor Arturo Fernández initiated the installation of these giant fiberglass reproductions of sexual acts in 2021, aiming to boost tourism. The original ceramics, known as huacos eróticos, are much smaller, typically under 30cm in height, and date from the 3rd to 8th century AD. They were historically placed in tombs as burial offerings.

Archaeologist Walter Alva noted the complexity of the issue in an interview with The Art Newspaper.“There's freedom to express or re-create themes from the past, but these ceramics were created to be placed as offerings to the dead, with a sense of revitalising life. They are associated with both fertility and an entire system of beliefs,” Alva explained. He further added that the sculptures in Fertility Park were“created outside of their historical context.”

The Moche civilization, which predated the Inca and spanned 700km of the Peruvian coast, is known for its ceramic art that often depicts erotic scenes or concepts of sexuality. Alva is also credited with the 1987 discovery of the Lord of Sipán, a 3rd-century monarch whose gold-covered body was found near Chiclayo, alongside numerous artifacts.

Among pre-Hispanic civilizations, the Moche created the largest number of erotic representations. Lima's Larco Museum of pre-Columbian art, which celebrated its centennial in July, houses the most complete collection of these ceramics. Historically, children were prohibited from entering the room displaying the huacos before the 1960s; today, minors must be accompanied by an adult, and the museum's Erotic Gallery remains a popular attraction.

Jáuregui, an evangelical pastor, advocates for these Moche sculptures to be displayed only in controlled environments.“Displaying these types of images in public is harmful to children,” she told congress.“We should have them in museums, where high-school students can observe a part of our culture that is a national treasure with the help of teachers or some kind of tutor.”

Source: The Art Newspaper