MENAFN - USA Art News) Doyle will auction works from the collection of late criticand his husband, textile designer, in its Important Fine Art sale on. The auction, starting atin, features, with their property presented alongside pieces from other consignors including, and

A central piece from the collection is Yves Klein's 1959“Receipt Book for Zones of Immaterial Pictorial Sensibility (Series 5).” For this conceptual work, Klein sold invisible“zones” of artistic sensitivity, requiring buyers to pay in 320 grams of fine gold, as specified on the French-language receipts. Buyers could either retain the receipt or burn it in a ritual. The book's cover features only Klein's signature and his signature deep ultramarine.

Pincus-Witten and Hecht, both born in 1935, knew each other from kindergarten in the Bronx and reconnected as adults, remaining together for over 50 years until Pincus-Witten's passing in 2018. Pincus-Witten was a professor at Queens College and a contributor to Artforum in the 1960s and 1970s, notably shaping the term post-Minimalism with his 1971 text on Eva Hesse. He also curated for Gagosian and directed exhibitions at C & M Arts. Hecht studied at Black Mountain College, mastered serigraphy, and operated Sun Fabrics, a Broadway screen-printing loft producing textiles for Rooster Craft Ties.

A representative from Doyle stated regarding the Important Fine Art auction,“The sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire a piece from a landmark work of conceptual art, sourced from one of the most notable figures in the contemporary art world.”

Additional items from the couple's collection are slated for upcoming Doyle sales, including Fine Jewelry on November 13, and Rare Books, Autographs, and Maps on November 24.

Source: Artnet News