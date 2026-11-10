NYC Begins $184 Million Reconstruction Of 70 Mulberry Street

MENAFN - USA Art News) New York City Mayor, alongside commissioners from the departments of design and construction, citywide administrative services, and cultural affairs, launched thereconstruction ofon. The historic building, originally constructed inas Public School 23, was extensively damaged by a fire inand later repurposed as a community hub in the mid-1970s.

Upon its anticipated completion in 2030, the renovated 70 Mulberry Street will offer new or expanded facilities for the five community organizations that operated there prior to the fire, including the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA). The new structure, designed by Grimshaw Architects, will increase public space by approximately 30% and extend three floors higher while retaining architectural elements of the original building. It will incorporate six community rooms, multipurpose areas, outdoor spaces, and various modern amenities.

The project also features“Wings of Everchange 易之翼,” a permanent, three-part art installation by artist Jennifer Wen Ma. Commissioned through the Department of Cultural Affairs' (DCLA) Percent for Art program, which allocates 1% of eligible funds for city-backed construction to public artworks, Ma's design received unanimous approval from the New York City Public Design Commission in January 2024. The installation includes a central atrium sculpture inspired by Chinese calligraphy, incorporating salvaged materials from the 2020 fire, and glass orbs serving as time capsules. Ma also plans a publicly accessible website and app featuring oral testimonies from 70 community members. Additionally, ink paintings on glass panels will adorn the historic spiral stairwell.

Although MOCA relocated its flagship to 215 Centre Street in 2009, it maintained its former gallery space at 70 Mulberry Street as an archival and research library for its 85,000-item collection, most of which was salvaged from the fire. The museum has faced criticism since accepting a $35 million city capital grant in 2019, tied to the construction of a new jail in Chinatown. In July, protestors condemned the museum's leadership for accepting what they termed“jail money,” citing concerns about complicity in the jail's construction and potential impacts on Chinatown's communities.

Source: Hyperallergic