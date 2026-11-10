Mediation Is A Necessity Imposed By Today's Geopolitics: Al-Ansari

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari participated in a plenary session titled“Peace Mediation Today: New Actors, New Coalitions, Lasting Results” on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

In his remarks, Dr al-Ansari said mediation was no longer merely a diplomatic option but a necessity imposed by today's geopolitical challenges.

He stressed that Qatar, given its geographical location and regional affiliation, could not remain a bystander to efforts aimed at achieving regional peace and stability.

He highlighted Qatar's mediation efforts dating back to the 1990s, citing its involvement in Yemen, Djibouti, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, as well as mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel and those related to Iran.

He noted that Qatar was not a neutral mediator in the traditional sense, as it was part of the region and directly affected by its developments.

Nevertheless, it had continued its mediation efforts even while facing attacks, driven by its conviction that dialogue and diplomacy were essential to preventing further escalation.

Dr al-Ansari stressed that diplomatic solutions were the only way to spare all parties the consequences of escalation, warning that any alternative to a political settlement would result in losses for everyone, affecting economic interests, state sovereignty and legitimate security concerns.

He emphasised the need to take into account the security and sovereign interests of all regional countries when pursuing sustainable solutions.

He also discussed the concept of“Thriving States,” introduced by His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, describing such states as relatively small countries distinguished by their resilience, prosperity and ability to leverage their resources in the service of the common good through mediation, development and international co-operation.

He said changes in the international order had created opportunities for such states to play influential roles in supporting the rules-based international order, stressing the importance of preserving and strengthening this role.

Dr al-Ansari further highlighted Qatar's role in supporting the rules-based international order by strengthening its position as a facilitator of peace and mediator in conflicts, while working with regional and international partners to build what he described as“peace supply chains” through complementary roles and the effective use of each country's capabilities.

He also underscored the importance of co-operation between the State of Qatar, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and international partners, noting that each country had distinct capabilities and a role to play in advancing peace and regional stability.

Dr al-Ansari concluded by stressing that stronger partnerships and coordinated diplomatic efforts among countries were essential to building effective alliances for peace and achieving shared security and prosperity.

Paris Peace Forum mediation regional peace