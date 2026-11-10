Crown Prince Of Brunei Leaves Doha

The crown prince and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by Chairperson of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), His Excellency Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani; ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the State of Qatar, Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar; and ambassador of Qatar to Brunei Darussalam, Abdullah Hamad Ali al-Adham al-Marri.

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