Qatar Hosts Now Event To Spotlight Women's Role In Digital Diplomacy At ITU PP-26

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), hosted the Network of Women (NoW) event, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and with the support of the Republic of Korea, under the theme“The Human Library of Digital Diplomacy: Women Connecting Nations in the Digital Age”.

Held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, the event was part of the activities accompanying the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26), organised by ITU and hosted by Qatar, represented by CRA, from November 9 to 27, 2026.

The event was attended by Engr Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, chair of ITU PP-26 and president of CRA of Qatar, alongside several heads of delegation from ITU member states.

The event opened with an address by ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin, followed by remarks from Dr Bae Kyung-hoon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea, reflecting Korea's support for the event and international efforts to strengthen women's participation in the ICT sector.

The event marked the launch of a Qatari initiative titled“The Human Library of Digital Diplomacy”, featuring more than 25 profiles of women leaders from across ITU regions, including five Qatari women leaders in the ICT sector and academia.

The initiative highlights their experiences, achievements and challenges throughout their professional journeys, aiming to inspire future generations and promote knowledge-sharing.

ITU is expected to continue developing the Human Library and enriching its content in the coming years, creating a lasting knowledge legacy that extends from Doha to the world.

The event introduced an innovative interactive format inspired by the“Human Library” concept, where women leaders shared their stories and experiences in leadership, decision-making, building trust and strengthening international co-operation through direct conversations rather than traditional panel discussions.

Participants also had the opportunity to explore the profiles featured in the Human Library and engage in interactive discussions on the role of the international community in building a more inclusive digital future.

The main conversations featured HE Reem Mohammed al-Mansoori, assistant undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Helena Fernandes, chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Mozambique Communications Regulatory Authority (INCM).

Amal Salem al-Hanawi, director of Consumer Affairs Department at CRA, said:“Building a more inclusive digital future depends not only on technological progress, but on the diversity of experiences and voices that shape policy and decision-making. With this in mind, the State of Qatar has launched an initiative that goes beyond traditional dialogue, documenting the journeys of women leaders who have helped shape the ICT sector and strengthen international blade-->





Amal Salem al-Hanawi

She added:“We are proud that five Qatari women leaders are featured in the Human Library, reflecting the contributions of national talent to this vital sector.

“I am delighted to share my own experience through this initiative, and to highlight the importance of international co-operation in protecting children in the digital space, a shared responsibility that transcends borders. We look forward to this initiative, which will be adopted by ITU, becoming a lasting legacy and a platform to inspire future generations and strengthen women's representation in leadership and decision-making positions at the international level.”

The event was held as part of the activities of ITU's Network of Women, which aims to enhance women's participation, highlight their contributions to the ICT sector and encourage knowledge-sharing among women leaders from different ITU member states.

CRA Network of Women ITU Digital Diplomacy