QU, MOEHE Launches 9Th Edition Of Al-Qabas Programme

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University's (QU) Foundation Programme, under the Deanship of General Studies, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), launched the 9th edition of Al-Qabas Programme under the theme 'For a Successful University Experience.' Approximately 400 sophomore and junior students from schools across Qatar participated in the Programme.

The programme aims to prepare students for university life by strengthening their English language, mathematics, and critical thinking skills, while introducing them to effective strategies for placement and international examinations.

It also supports students' readiness for STEM and health-related academic disciplines.

Al-Qabas 2026 provides participants with an interactive university experience through a variety of educational workshops and sessions delivered by QU faculty members and specialists. The programme also introduces students to QU's admission requirements, academic pathways, and student support services.

In this context, director of the Foundation Programme at Qatar University, Dr Nafja Sabah al-Kuwari emphasised that the programme represents an important educational initiative that reflects Qatar University's commitment to strengthening the integration between secondary and higher education by preparing students academically and developing their ability to make informed decisions about their future academic pathways.

The significance of the programme extends beyond preparing students for admission and placement tests to developing essential academic skills and strengthening their confidence and ability to adapt to the demands of university education.

The continuity of this initiative also highlights the importance of institutional collaboration with the MOEHE in providing a comprehensive educational experience that helps bridge the gap between secondary and university education, while ensuring that students are better prepared for a successful transition to higher education.

The initiative aligns with QU's Strategy 2023-2027 by supporting student readiness for higher education, strengthening foundational academic skills, and fostering a smoother transition from secondary school to university.

Qatar University MoEHE critical thinking