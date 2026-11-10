Qatar Rushes Aid To 45 Gaza Camps

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has stepped up emergency relief operations in the Gaza Strip, reaching 45 displacement camps and several major roads with urgent interventions to protect vulnerable families from the impact of severe weather conditions.

The Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza launched the emergency response following a recent low-pressure weather system that compounded the hardships facing thousands of displaced Palestinians living in makeshift shelters.

The field operations focused on mitigating the effects of adverse weather conditions across 45 camps housing displaced families, alongside interventions on a number of main roads affected by the weather system.

As part of the relief effort, the committee distributed tents, emergency shelter kits, food supplies and healthcare assistance to families struggling with the consequences of the inclement weather.

The interventions were aimed at addressing immediate humanitarian needs, improving shelter conditions and easing the suffering of families already grappling with displacement and difficult living conditions.

The initiative forms part of Qatar's continuing humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Palestinian people, particularly displaced families in Gaza who remain highly vulnerable to deteriorating weather conditions and inadequate shelter.

Through its emergency response, the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza continues to provide essential assistance to affected communities, reinforcing Qatar's commitment to alleviating humanitarian suffering in the enclave.

Gaza Strip weather conditions Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza