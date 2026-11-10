Qatar Pursuing Deal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is continuing a diplomatic drive to bring Washington and Tehran closer to a negotiated settlement, leveraging high-level engagements with the US leadership and sustained consultations with regional and international partners to defuse tensions and steer the region towards lasting peace, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Tuesday.

Speaking at the ministry's weekly media briefing in Doha, Ibrahim bin Sultan al-Hashemi, director of MoFA's Media and Communication Department, outlined Qatar's wide-ranging diplomatic engagements, including crucial talks in Washington aimed at advancing US-Iran negotiations and preventing further regional escalation.

His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met US Vice-President JD Vance in Washington on Monday, followed by talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

“The two meetings discussed the situation in the region, ways to make progress in US-Iran negotiations, and efforts to reach an agreement and bring peace to the region,” al-Hashemi said.

The Washington meetings formed part of Qatar's continuing diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue, bridge differences and strengthen regional security and stability.

Al-Hashemi said the PM had also held telephone conversations in recent days with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Kuwait, Cyprus, Egypt and Türkiye.

He also held talks by telephone with Kaja Kallas, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

The discussions focused on the latest regional developments and coordinated diplomatic initiatives to ease tensions, reinforce stability and advance prospects for peaceful solutions.

The briefing also highlighted Qatar's expanding diplomatic engagement with African countries through bilateral political consultations.

A round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Qatar and Mozambique was held in Maputo last Tuesday. The Qatari delegation was led by MoFA Secretary-General Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, while the Mozambican delegation was headed by Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Mozambican Communities Abroad Maria de Fatima Simao.

The first round of political consultations between Qatar and Botswana was held in Gaborone last Wednesday. Dr al-Hammadi led the Qatari delegation, while Permanent Secretary of Botswana's Ministry of International Relations Thuso Ramodimoosi headed the Botswana delegation.

Al-Hashemi also highlighted Qatar's participation in the Paris Peace Forum 2026, which opened Tuesday and concludes Wednesday.

Her Excellency Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad is representing Qatar at the forum, where she is scheduled to deliver an opening address at a session examining food security as a global strategic issue.

She will also address a session exploring the hidden costs of conflict on global development and hold meetings with officials participating in the forum.

The briefing further reviewed recent telephone conversations between His Excellency Minister of State at MoFA Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi and the foreign ministers of Indonesia and Bulgaria, as well as the Chinese government's special envoy on the Middle East issue.

The conversations covered bilateral cooperation and a range of regional and international developments.

On regional security, MoFA reiterated Qatar's unequivocal condemnation of attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Al-Hashemi referred to Qatar's condemnation on Sunday of continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including an attack targeting Riyadh with two ballistic missiles.

Qatar described the attacks as a threat to civilian lives, a violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a breach of international law.

The briefing also highlighted Qatar's continuing humanitarian assistance to displaced families in the Gaza Strip, particularly those affected by adverse weather conditions.

The Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza provided emergency assistance on Saturday and Sunday to displaced Palestinians affected by heavy rainfall.

Relief operations covered more than 19 displacement camps and included draining accumulated rainwater, protecting temporary shelters and distributing tents and essential supplies to affected families.

The assistance reflects Qatar's continuing humanitarian commitment to alleviating the suffering of displaced Palestinians and improving living conditions in Gaza.

MoFA diplomatic negotiations Donald Trump