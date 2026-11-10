Italy Moves To Strengthen Cybersecurity Following Several Attacks Across Europe

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Rome: Italy will bolster its cybersecurity coordination, information sharing, and protective investments after recent cyberattacks affected several European countries, the Italian Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

The steps were agreed at a meeting of the National Committee for Public Order and Security, chaired by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

Participants examined the resilience of Italy's systems, continuity of services and methods used in the recent attacks, according to a ministry statement.

As investigations continued, the committee identified a common intent behind the examined incidents to cause instability and spread alarms that later proved unfounded, and damage the reputation of targeted institutions.

The meeting also assessed cybersecurity threats and considered further measures to protect public administrations, critical infrastructure, businesses and citizens.

Agreed steps included closer coordination of ongoing intelligence and investigative work among police, intelligence services and cybersecurity bodies, greater information sharing with public and private operators, and investment to strengthen system protection and response capabilities.