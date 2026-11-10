France's Unemployment Rate Steady At 8.2 Percent In Third Quarter

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: France's unemployment rate stood at 8.2 percent in the third quarter of 2026, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous quarter, but up 0.4 percentage point year-on-year, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).

In a statement issued Tuesday, INSEE said the number of unemployed people actively seeking work, under International Labour Organization (ILO) criteria, fell by 47,000 from the previous quarter to approximately 2.6 million.

Young people remain among the hardest hit by labor market deterioration, with registrations at France Travail rising 17.4 percent year-on-year among first-time jobseekers and 13.4 percent among those registering after the end of their employment contracts.