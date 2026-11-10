Thailand Plans Up To 30 Percent Duty On E-Commerce Imports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Bangkok: Thailand approved import duties of up to 30 percent on foreign online purchases arriving by international post or express courier to create fair competition for local small firms.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said fast-growing e-commerce had given Thai consumers convenient access to cheap foreign goods, while domestic businesses bear the costs of taxes, wages and compliance with laws and product standards, putting them at a disadvantage.

The government said it was concerned that some cheap imports sold online may be substandard or unsafe and that the rules aim to discourage imports for which no business based in Thailand is accountable for meeting product standards.

This measure is not aimed at blocking online trade or limiting consumer choice, Ekniti said, adding that the tax system and trade rules would be updated to reflect a changing economy.