Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Minister Of Education And Higher Education Meets Algeria's Minister Of National Education


Date: 2026-11-10 11:01:50

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Tuesday with Minister of National Education of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Mohamed Seghir Saadaoui and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to support cooperation between the two countries in educational fields, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN10112026000063011010ID1111944514


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search