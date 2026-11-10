Minister Of Education And Higher Education Meets Algeria's Minister Of National Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Tuesday with Minister of National Education of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Mohamed Seghir Saadaoui and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to support cooperation between the two countries in educational fields, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.