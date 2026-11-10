Minister Of Education And Higher Education Meets Algeria's Minister Of National Education
Doha: Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Tuesday with Minister of National Education of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Mohamed Seghir Saadaoui and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Qatar.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to support cooperation between the two countries in educational fields, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment