Crown Prince Of Brunei Darussalam Leaves Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: HRH Crown Prince and Senior Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister of Brunei Darussalam, Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah left Doha today following an official visit to the country.

His Royal Highness and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by Chairperson of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the State of Qatar, Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar; and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Brunei Darussalam, Abdullah Hamad Ali Al Adham Al Marri.