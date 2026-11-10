Minister Of State For International Cooperation Participates In Paris Peace Forum 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad participated in the Paris Peace Forum 2026.

The event brought together a distinguished group of political leaders, diplomats, and representatives from international organizations and institutions.

Held under the theme "From Sovereignty to Cooperation," the forum addresses key topics, including peace, geopolitics, and international security; emerging technologies and artificial intelligence; development, the economy, and health; as well as the environment, climate, and the planet.