Qatar Participates In Web Summit Lisbon 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Lisbon: The State of Qatar is participating in the Web Summit 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, which began Monday, and will continue until November 12. The event brings a distinguished lineup of technology leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers from across the globe.

A delegation is representing Qatar at the summit led by Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) and Chair of the Permanent Committee for Hosting the Web Summit, Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani. This marks Qatar's fourth consecutive year at the event.

Qatar's participation forms part of its efforts to promote Web Summit Qatar 2027, which Doha will host from 31 January to 3 February.

HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani said: "Qatar Pavilion presents an integrated ecosystem of entities and support programs working together to highlight investment and business opportunities in the country. We take pride in the participation of startups showcasing their innovations to investors and technology leaders, reflecting the growth of Qatar's entrepreneurship environment."

His Excellency added: "Our participation in Lisbon is an important opportunity to engage with the global technology community and to showcase the supportive environment Qatar offers for innovation, investment and business growth. We look forward to welcoming this community to Doha for the next edition of the event and to building on the successes of previous editions, supporting the goals of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030."

The Qatar Pavilion welcomed visitors from the summit's opening day. It brought together representatives of government and semi-government entities working in technology, investment and entrepreneurship, who introduced their programs and incentives and briefed visitors on Qatar's business environment and the steps to establish a company in the country.

The first day saw Invest Qatar launch the Road to Web Summit Qatar 2027 program under the "Startup Qatar" initiative. The program was launched in collaboration with the GCO, the organisers of Web Summit and a number of partners from Qatar's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The program aims to prepare between 10 and 15 promising startups through an intensive two-day training program. The training offers specialised mentorship and hands-on coaching in preparing investor pitches, developing market entry strategies and preparing for investor meetings, so that the startups are ready to take part in the fourth edition of the global event in Doha.

Visit Qatar is also participating at the Qatar Pavilion, showcasing Qatar's diverse tourism offering and its position as a leading destination for business events. Through an interactive cultural experience, visitors can discover Qatar's rich heritage and warm hospitality, including personalised souvenir cards created by an Arabic calligrapher, alongside promotional videos highlighting the country's key attractions and tourism experiences.

The activation highlights Qatar's appeal beyond business events, offering visitors an insight into the cultural and leisure experiences available across the country.

Visitors to the pavilion can also experience aspects of Qatari culture and view visual presentations of the country's key landmarks and tourism experiences. The "Ask Qatar" activation gives visitors the chance to meet people living in Qatar, hear about their experiences and have their questions answered directly. Meanwhile, four startups are presenting their solutions and innovations to investors and technology leaders.

Qatar's presence also extends to the summit's stages. Dr Hamad Rashid Al Naimi, Chief Strategy Officer at Invest Qatar, is taking part in a session on the shifting map of global growth and emerging opportunities in new markets.

Moreover, Director of Qatar Funds at the Qatar Investment Authority, Haya Al Ghanim is participating in a session on investment trends in innovative technologies and their role in reshaping industries.

Snoonu, the first Qatari technology startup valued at more than QAR 1 billion, is hosting a workshop on scaling local products and taking them to global markets. Qatar Science & Technology Park is organising a series of workshops introducing its support programs for technology companies.

Qatar's participation in Lisbon follows three editions of Web Summit Qatar, which have established the country as a global platform for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. The most recent edition welcomed a record 30,274 participants from 127 countries, alongside 1,637 startups.

Founded in 2009, Web Summit holds its annual flagship event in Lisbon, alongside events around the world, including Web Summit Qatar, the fastest growing technology event in the Middle East and North Africa, Web Summit Rio in South America, and Web Summit Vancouver in North America.