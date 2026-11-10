XK Adventure Race Esquel Attracts International Teams To Argentinean Patagonia

The spectuacular loaction for the race at Esquel in Patagonia

Glacier trekking will feature at the XK Race

Teams will be rafting on the glacial rivers in Patagonia

Mountain biking will take teams along the mountain roads and trails

Ropes and cilmbing stages will feature at XK Race

International competition in the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) returns to Argentina at the Ansilta XK Race Patagonia Esquel from November 20 to 28.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Location: Esquel, Chubut, Argentine PatagoniaDate: November 2026Subject: ARWS World Championship Qualifier Returns to Patagonia with the Ansilta XK Race Esquel 2026ESQUEL, CHUBUT, ARGENTINA - International competition in the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) returns to Argentina at the Ansilta XK Race Patagonia Esquel, taking place from November 20 to 28, 2026. An international field of over 60 teams representing 12 countries will line up and the elite teams in this multidisciplinary expedition race will be tested across 500 kilometers of untamed Patagonian wilderness. The winning team in the premier Elite category will earn free entry to compete on the world stage at the 2027 Adventure Racing World Championship in Croatia.TwentyYears of Excellence: The XK Race LegacySince its inception in 2006, XK Race has established itself as the pinnacle of multidisciplinary expedition racing in Argentina and South America, frequently referred to as the "Formula 1" of adventure racing in the region. Built upon 20 consecutive years of operational history, the organization brings a proven track record to Esquel, having staged more than 60 dynamic, complex events across 14 provinces and 62 cities, covering 10,000 kilometers of course design.Under the leadership of Alejandro 'Alito' Luchini, Pablo Bravo and Gastón ̈El Colo ̈ Busso, the XK team is renowned for designing technical, high-stakes navigational routes that push athletes to their physical and psychological limits while maintaining rigorous safety standards across remote wilderness environments.Competitive Field: World-Class Squads Across Twelve NationsThe 2026 roster reflects a highly competitive international lineup featuring elite endurance athletes from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, the United States, Finland, the Netherlands, Mexico, Guatemala, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, France and EcuadorThe event features three primary distance categories tailored to varying levels of expedition racing:500km Elite ARWS Category: 28 four-person coed teams competing non-stop in the premier bracket for the direct qualification slot to the 2027 World Championship.350km Desafío Pro Category: 18 teams competing across two-person and four-person mixed and men's categories.250km Aventura Category: 15 teams competing in a two-stage format over 250 kilometers.Teams to WatchThe best Argentinean teams will face some strong international competition when the race starts on November 23rd.Amongst the top tier home teams are San Juan Aventure led by Martin Osores, Sportotal San Juan under captain Nicolas Vallejo, Team Outdoor Neuquen led by Facu Romera and Suico San Juan with Nicolas Ramos as captain.All these teams are regular XK race competitors, with many events and podium places in their racing records. Sportotal have the highest world ranking at #8 and are currently #2 in the ARWS South America rankings. They also won the Ansilta XK Traverse Neuquen 2025 which was last year's ARWS South America final.Uruguay Ultra Sport are previous winners of a Qualifier (at Expedicion Guarani in Paraguay) and have been regulars in the world top 20 under the leadership of Ruben Mandure, one of the original ARWS Hall of Fame members.Three strong Brazilian teams will challenge; Lobo Guara Curtlo Selva, Sussurana and Kamadona. Kamadona has just won the Brazilian National title at the Haka Race and will be starting the race in Argentina on a high.There are also two US teams featuring ARWS Race Directors. Andrew Voss, who is Race Director at Rainier Raid, will lead Cascadia Collective Racing and Strong Machine Adventure Racing, who run the Maine Summer Adventure Race, will also be on the start line. This squad are regular international competitors, with wide ranging experience around the world and recently placed 4th at the USARA Championships in Oregon.With other strong contenders from Chile, Paraguay and Ecuador the race promises to be intensely competitive.Expedition Challenges: Disciplines, Navigation, and ClimateEstimated to take between 80 hours for the winning team and up to 140 hours for the final finishers, the non-stop 500km Elite route mandates self-sufficiency, strategic logistics, and mastery across multiple technical disciplines:High-Altitude Trekking & Mountain Navigation: Teams will traverse mountain ridges and summits reaching up to 2,000 meters above sea level. The trekking legs require heavy navigation across snow and glacier fields, high-altitude mountain lagoons, vast valleys, and dense Andean-Patagonian forests, alongside challenging crossings of high meltwater rivers and Patagonian wetlands (mallines).Mountain Biking: Extensive cycling legs through technical mountain trails, rural paths, and open roads across both the Patagonian steppe and mountain passes.Lake and River Kayaking: Water stages feature lake navigation in self-draining plastic kayaks exposed to strong westerly Patagonian winds and choppy waters, as well as fast-flowing, winding river navigation requiring precise handling and mastery of the "ferry angle" technique around overhanging riverbank vegetation.Vertical Rope Work: Technical rope sections including rappelling for all categories, with specialized Jumar ascension and zipline maneuvers integrated for Elite racers.Athletes will face harsh seasonal conditions. While daytime temperatures in Esquel reach 14°C to 17°C, nighttime temperatures routinely drop below freezing at higher elevations. Combined with icy glacial waters and strong afternoon winds, thermal management is critical. Race nights will feature a 99% illuminated full moon, providing clear natural light under open skies, though that could change quickly if thick mountain cloud and fog roll in.Host Location: Esquel and Los Alerces National ParkNestled in Chubut Province, Esquel serves as the central host city and logistical hub for the event. The course journeys directly through Los Alerces National Park, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its ancient Fitzroya forests, crystal-clear glacial lakes, and pristine alpine ecosystems.The city of Esquel, accessible via Esquel Airport (EQS) or via Route 40 from Bariloche, provides full operational infrastructure for international delegations, including technical check-ins at the Municipal Sports Center, equipment preparation facilities, and local concierge support provided in collaboration with the Esquel Tourism Secretariat.Schedule of EventsNovember 20 & Saturday, November 21: Team registration, gear checks, Nations Parade (Sat, 7:00 PM), and Official Technical Briefing (Sat, 8:00 PM) at the Municipal Sports Center.Sunday, November 22: Logistics bag drop-off, gear weighing, and map distribution (6:00 PM).Monday, November 23: Official Race Start (Mountain Bike leg).Wednesday, November 25: Expected arrival of leading Elite teams.November 27: Final team arrivals, official race closure (6:00 PM), and Awards Ceremony (8:00 PM).About the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS)The Adventure Racing World Series is the premier global circuit for multidisciplinary expedition racing, uniting premier long-distance events across five continents. Teams compete in non-stop, unsupported expedition races featuring trekking, mountain biking, kayaking, and navigation to qualify for the annual ARWS World Championship.About XK RaceFounded in 2006, XK Race is South America's premier multidisciplinary adventure racing organization. With 19 years of consecutive event production across 14 Argentine provinces, XK Race delivers complex, world-class expedition courses designed to test the limits of human endurance and wilderness navigation.Media Contact & Official Resources:Official Event Website: href="" rel="external nofollow" com/es/esquelARWS202Esquel Tourism Secretariat: href="" rel="external nofollow" tuLive Satellite Tracking: Available during race week via Track The Race on the official event portal

Media Director

Adventure Racing World Series

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

XK Adventure Race Esquel Attracts International teams to Argentinean Patagonia News Provided By Adventure Racing World Series November 11, 2026, 03:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.