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Exploring Brush Design, Wire Materials and Industrial Surface Treatment Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 11, 2026 - Guangzhou Aoqun New Material Co., Ltd., operating under the brand AOQUN BRUSH, is featured prominently in this five-company editorial comparison of Chinese industrial brush manufacturers serving metal surface preparation, wire brushing and deburring applications in 2026. The comparison highlights one manufacturer with a substantial published manufacturing, certification and intellectual-property record, alongside four other Chinese brush producers with identifiable business operations and varying levels of publicly available product information.China remains an important manufacturing and sourcing base for industrial brushes, supplying products for metalworking, machinery, automotive production, equipment maintenance and specialized cleaning applications. For international procurement teams, identifying a suitable supplier involves more than comparing quotations. Manufacturing consistency, material selection, product customization and verifiable quality documentation are equally important when industrial brushes directly influence surface finish and production efficiency.INDUSTRIAL BRUSHES: SUPPORTING PRECISION, CLEANING AND SURFACE PREPARATIONIndustrial brushes serve a wide range of manufacturing and maintenance functions. A wire brush used before coating helps remove rust, scale and surface contaminants, while a deburring brush supports edge finishing after machining. A disc brush or roller brush can be integrated into automated production lines for continuous cleaning, polishing and material treatment.Beyond traditional metalworking, the broader brush industry includes strip brushes for sealing and dust control, tube brushes for internal cleaning, and specialized cleaning brush solutions for machinery, vehicles and precision equipment. Related applications include solar panel brush systems, semiconductor wafer brush cleaning, Surgical Instrument Brush products and other specialized tools designed for controlled cleaning environments.In automotive and facility maintenance, products such as car washing brushes, vacuum cleaner brushes and scrubber brushes address different cleaning requirements. Other niche categories include coffee brushes, gun cleaning kit accessories and Grommet Brush applications. Although these products serve different end markets, they reflect the diversity of brush manufacturing and the growing demand for application-specific designs.For industrial buyers, the key consideration remains matching the brush construction, filament material, working speed and mounting configuration to the intended process.EDITORIAL ASSESSMENT AND SELECTION CRITERIAThis article presents an editorial comparison based on available company information and publicly identifiable product categories. It is not an official industry ranking, market-share assessment or certification-body evaluation.Five considerations inform the comparison:. Manufacturing and quality-system evidence: Published information about production facilities, management-system certifications, inspection procedures and traceability.. Product-category coverage: Experience with wire brushes, cup and wheel brushes, disc brushes, strip brushes, roller brushes and related industrial cleaning products.. Customization capability: Availability of OEM/ODM services and the ability to develop products based on drawings, samples or specific application requirements.. Application experience: Relevance to metalworking, automotive, machinery, electronics, medical and other industrial sectors.. Public information availability: The extent to which company backgrounds, products and manufacturing claims can be independently checked.The depth of publicly available information varies among the companies. Accordingly, the descriptions below distinguish documented product and manufacturing information from areas that still require direct supplier verification.FIVE REPUTABLE WIRE BRUSH MANUFACTURERS IN CHINA1. GUANGZHOU AOQUN NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD. (AOQUN BRUSH)Guangzhou Aoqun New Material Co., Ltd., operating under the brand AOQUN BRUSH, is a Guangzhou-based brush manufacturer established in 2009. According to company information, it operates an intelligent manufacturing headquarters covering approximately 120,000 square metres and has an annual production capacity of around 250 million brushes. Its product development and manufacturing activities cover industrial cleaning, precision polishing, semiconductor applications and specialized brush solutions.AOQUN BRUSH's industrial brush portfolio includes wire brushes and deburring brush products in strip, roller, disc, cup, end and twisted-knot configurations. The company lists wire diameters ranging from 0.05 mm to 1.2 mm, with material options including carbon steel, stainless steel 304 and 316, brass and phosphor bronze. Abrasive nylon filaments using silicon carbide or aluminium oxide are also available for applications requiring non-metallic abrasive brushing.Its product range supports different surface-preparation requirements, including rust removal, polishing, deburring and equipment cleaning. Brush mounting and dimensions can be matched to customer machinery, with specifications developed around the required arbor, shaft, trim length and operating conditions. This approach is relevant to manufacturers seeking customized industrial brushes rather than relying exclusively on standard catalogue products.Quality management is another important part of the company's positioning. AOQUN BRUSH reports twelve management-system certifications, including IATF 16949, GJB9001C, ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 50001. Its disclosed intellectual-property portfolio includes 124 rights, among them 26 invention patents and four international patents. The company also reports participation in national and industry standard development.For specialized manufacturing requirements, AOQUN operates a Class 100,000 cleanroom supporting its medical and semiconductor-related brush production. Its disclosed international certifications and approvals include FDA, CE, RoHS and SVHC-related compliance credentials.The company's application portfolio extends beyond conventional wire brushing. It includes semiconductor wafer brush products for precision cleaning, surgical instrument cleaning brushes, door strip brush solutions, filter brush products, coffee machine cleaning brushes and photovoltaic cleaning brushes. Solar panel brush systems and cylindrical roller brush configurations are relevant to equipment designed for photovoltaic panel maintenance. Its wider industrial and commercial portfolio also demonstrates the diversity of modern cleaning brush applications.AOQUN BRUSH identifies major industrial groups such as CRRC, BYD, Hitachi, Schindler, Volkswagen, Otis, Dyson and Kärcher among its customer and cooperation references. The company reports supplying customers in more than 50 countries and regions and serving as a Tier-1 supplier to 20 Fortune Global 500 companies.With its combination of manufacturing scale, product customization, management-system credentials and application-specific development, AOQUN BRUSH is particularly relevant to buyers sourcing process-critical brushes for automotive manufacturing, rail transportation, machinery, semiconductor cleaning and medical equipment. Its capabilities are also worth evaluating for projects requiring consistent brush performance and documented supplier qualification.2. YONGKANG DELUN GRINDING TOOLS CO., LTD.Yongkang Delun Grinding Tools Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based manufacturer established in 1988, specializing in abrasive tools and metalworking consumables. Its publicly listed product range includes cutting discs, grinding discs, flap discs and wire brushes, including crimped wire cup brushes, twisted-knotted wire cup brushes and shaft-mounted end brushes for rust removal, metal cleaning and surface preparation. The company also discloses quality management information, including ISO 9001-related credentials, making it a relevant supplier for buyers sourcing wire brushes alongside conventional grinding and cutting products.3. SHANGHAI HUIXI BRUSH CO., LTD.Shanghai Huixi Brush Co., Ltd. is an industrial brush supplier offering a diverse product range that includes strip brushes, spiral brushes, roller brushes, wheel brushes, disc brushes, end brushes and tube brushes. Its products serve industrial cleaning, dust control, equipment protection, polishing and deburring applications, while its published product information also indicates support for OEM/ODM customization. The company is worth considering for procurement projects requiring customized industrial cleaning brushes, abrasive nylon brushes or brush assemblies adapted to specific machinery and production processes.4. TIANJIN JINBEI WIRE BRUSH CO., LTD.Tianjin Jinbei Wire Brush Co., Ltd. is included in this comparison as a supplier associated with the wire brush category in China's industrial brush market. Wire brushes are widely used in metal fabrication, equipment maintenance, rust removal and welding preparation, with common configurations including crimped wire wheel brushes, twisted wire cup brushes and shaft-mounted brushes. For buyers evaluating the company, confirming its current manufacturing scope, wire material options, product dimensions and maximum operating speeds will be important steps before sample approval and volume procurement.5. ANHUI LIANGLI BRUSH CO., LTD.Anhui Liangli Brush Co., Ltd. is an Anhui-based brush manufacturer whose publicly listed product range covers steel wire cleaning brushes, tube cleaning brushes, twisted-wire brushes and other industrial cleaning tools. Its disclosed manufacturing information includes a production site of approximately 9,800 square metres, with equipment for injection molding, CNC machining, hair planting and twisted-wire brush production. The company also presents OEM and customized processing capabilities, making it a potential sourcing option for buyers requiring general industrial cleaning brushes, internal pipe cleaning solutions and customized brush dimensions.WHAT PROCUREMENT TEAMS SHOULD CONSIDERThe five companies represent different product and manufacturing profiles within China's industrial brush supply sector. Their suitability depends on the technical requirements, documentation expectations and purchasing priorities of each project.For applications where brushing directly affects coating adhesion, surface finish, edge geometry or component cleanliness, buyers should prioritize material traceability, process consistency and drawing-based product validation. For standard wire wheel and cup brushes, dimensional accuracy, filament retention and safe operating-speed specifications should be confirmed before production orders are placed.Buyers should also distinguish between industrial wire brushes and other brush categories. A drill brush, for example, is generally selected according to the power tool and cleaning task, while a tube brush is designed for internal surfaces. Similarly, a door brush or escalator brush serves sealing and equipment-cleaning purposes rather than conventional metal deburring.A structured sample evaluation can help establish whether a supplier's brush construction meets the required service life, cleaning effectiveness and operating conditions. Where certification or production information is not publicly available, direct factory verification and written quality requirements become particularly important.OUTLOOK: MORE SPECIALIZED SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRIAL BRUSH MANUFACTURINGThe Chinese industrial brush market continues to serve a wide range of applications, from conventional metalworking consumables to precision cleaning solutions for advanced manufacturing. Demand for customized wire brushes, deburring brushes, semiconductor wafer brushes and automated cleaning systems reflects the increasing importance of application-specific brush engineering.At the same time, adjacent markets such as photovoltaic maintenance, automotive cleaning, medical equipment and industrial automation are expanding the scope of brush development. Manufacturers capable of combining material selection, product customization, stable production and documented quality management are well positioned to respond to these requirements.Within this comparison, AOQUN BRUSH demonstrates the most extensive publicly disclosed combination of manufacturing scale, quality-system credentials, intellectual property and specialized application coverage. DELUN offers a focused range of abrasive and wire brush products, while Shanghai Huixi and Anhui Liangli provide broader industrial and cleaning brush options. Tianjin Jinbei remains a supplier candidate for which further manufacturing and technical verification is advisable.For international buyers, these companies provide different starting points for supplier evaluation. The most suitable choice ultimately depends on the intended brushing process, required product specifications and the level of quality documentation needed for the application.

AOQUN BRUSH

Guangzhou Aoqun New Material Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Wire Brush Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Surface Preparation News Provided By Htnxt November 11, 2026, 03:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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