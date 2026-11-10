Punjab Congress To Launch Statewide Punjab Maangda Insaf Campaign

Punjab Congress Announces Statewide Outreach Campaign

The Punjab Congress is set to launch its statewide campaign, "Punjab Maangda Insaf" (Punjab Demands Justice), with a series of public outreach programmes, workers' meetings and a bicycle yatra to highlight issues concerning the state, Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the campaign would begin on Thursday, following the party's November 4 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, which marked the launch of its political campaign in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. He said the party had also sought suggestions from its senior leaders, legislators and Members of Parliament as part of the preparations for its manifesto. "Our manifesto committee held a meeting. We sought suggestions from the most senior members. We asked every MLA, every MP and all our senior leaders for suggestions, and they gave them," Singh said.

Campaign Agenda and Activities

Outlining the campaign's agenda, he said Punjab was demanding justice on several fronts and that the Congress would take its message to different parts of the state through a series of activities. "Then, following the press conference we held, we are taking forward the Insaf Rally we held on the 4th, which marked the launch of our Punjab campaign and featured speeches by Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji. We are starting this campaign tomorrow, and its theme is 'Punjab Maangda Insaf'-Punjab demands justice. Punjab is demanding justice on many fronts," he said.

Singh said the party would organise events focusing on the IT sector and hold meetings with workers on the first day of the campaign. A bicycle yatra would commence the following day, while Congress leaders would organise programmes at different locations across Punjab. "The day after tomorrow, we are starting a bicycle yatra. Besides that, our leaders will hold events at various places. All our members and leaders will be there," he said, adding that party leaders would also participate in the cycling programme.

Focus Areas and Political Context

The campaign follows the Congress' November 4 rally in Sangrur, where party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed supporters. Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the party had sounded the "bugle of change" in Punjab, accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to fulfil its promise of eliminating drugs from the state.

The Congress has identified a drug-free Punjab, an end to gangsterism, farmers' rights, employment opportunities for youth and empowerment of weaker sections as key issues in its campaign. Rahul Gandhi had also criticised the AAP government over the drug menace, while Kharge urged Congress workers to remain united ahead of the electoral contest. The AAP won 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, while the Congress secured 18 seats. (ANI)

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