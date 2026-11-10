National Bluegrass Star Edgar Loudermilk To Headline Red, White & Bluegrass Veterans Day Benefit Concert

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) and Nationwide Livestream from the Jack Wilcox Theater in Plymouth, MI

Plymouth, MI, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, an extraordinary coalition of national entertainers, community leaders, and veteran service organizations will launch the first annual "Red, White & Bluegrass Veterans Day Benefit Concert." Taking place at the PARC Jack Wilcox Theater, this multi-media event combines a premier live acoustic experience with a massive, nationwide digital broadcast designed to bring the healing power of music directly to disabled and isolated veterans.







Edgar Loudermilk Band

​The concert is headlined by nationally acclaimed, award-winning bluegrass star Edgar Loudermilk and his band. Renowned for original songwriting and hard-driving traditional sound, the 2026 SPBGMA Nominee will deliver a masterclass in American bluegrass. The showcase will also feature an energetic opening performance by Michigan's own Sandy Point Bluegrass Band, with Detroit's Lily Alattar kicking off the festivities by performing the National Anthem.

​"It is a profound honor to bring our music to this incredible event," says Edgar Loudermilk. "Bluegrass is the music of the American spirit, and to share that with the men and women who defended our freedom-both in the theater and watching from VA facilities across the country-is a deeply humbling experience. We are ready to put on an unforgettable show for our nation's heroes."

​A central pillar of the event is its mission of absolute inclusion. Recognizing that thousands of heroes cannot leave their care settings, the concert features a professional multi-camera national livestream produced by Feral Entertainment. This digital broadcast will stream directly into VA Hospitals, VA Homes, and long-term care facilities coast-to-coast, breaking isolation for elderly and disabled veterans.

​Additionally, the event will feature a high-profile Quilts of Valor Award Ceremony opened via video address by Lt. Gen. John (Jack) Bergman, USMC (Ret.). Local veterans William Westfall and David Millican will receive hand-stitched quilts in recognition of their lifetime of sacrifice.

​Proudly presented by the Michigan Elks National Veterans Services, Plymouth-Ann Arbor Elks Lodge #325, Truth Trench Accelerator, Paralyzed Veterans of America Michigan, UPS, Veterans BRG, and other community partners, proceeds will directly fund adaptive mobility equipment and transitional support services for veterans.

​Two live performances will take place at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM. For live show tickets, livestream access, or corporate sponsorship opportunities, please visit or learn more about the venue at .

​ Media Contact:

Cynthia Ross, State Chairman

Michigan Elks National Veterans Service

Plymouth-Ann Arbor Elks Lodge #325

(734) 576-0130

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Veterans Day Benefit Concert

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