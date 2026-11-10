Jamie Lee Curtis Mourns 'Road Games' Co-Star Stacy Keach: Another Big Loss This Year

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis mourned the death of actor Stacy Keach, remembering him as a talented performer and a“lovely man”.

Recalling their time working together on the 1981 Australian film 'Road Games' on Instagram, Curtis shared fond memories of their road trip from Adelaide to Perth along the Nullarbor Highway and revealed how Keach taught her the importance of carrying familiar comforts while shooting away from home.

She shared a string of stills from the film and captioned it:“Stacy Keach has died. He was a talented actor and a lovely man. I worked with him in 1981 on a movie in Australia called Road Games. It was a road picture and he was the truck driver, and I, the hitchhiker.”

“The movie company shot and drove from Adelaide to Perth on the Nullabor Highway. I remember so well that he had done so many movies on location and so he traveled with big steamer trunks filled with creature comforts, rugs and pillows and objects to make a hotel room feel like home and I learned that from him way back then, and do it to this day. Another big loss this year,” she added.

Roadgames is a 1981 Australian thriller film directed by Richard Franklin and starring Stacy Keach and Jamie Lee Curtis.

It follows an American truck driver travelling across Australia who, with the help of a hitchhiker, seeks to track down a serial killer who is butchering women and dumping their dismembered bodies along desolate highways.

Keach, who passed away aged 85, was an American actor, active in theatre, film and television from the 1960s onward. He first distinguished himself in Off-Broadway productions and was a prominent figure in American theatre, particularly as a noted Shakespearean.

Keach was the recipient of several theatrical accolades, including four Drama Desk Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

He was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his performance in Arthur Kopit's 1969 production of Indians and twice nominated for the Obie Award for Distinguished Performance by an Actor.