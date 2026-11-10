Sadhguru Meets French President Emmanuel Macron In Paris Discussion

Sadhguru Meets French President Emmanuel Macron

Renowned Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru recently met French President Emmanuel Macron. On Monday, Sadhguru shared a photograph from their meeting on social media. Expressing his gratitude, Sadhguru thanked President Macron for his warmth and gracious hospitality. "A pleasure and an honour to meet you, Your Excellency President Emmanuel Macron. Gratitude for your warmth and hospitality. Much regard & Blessings," his post on X read.

Social media users, particularly followers of Sadhguru, expressed heartfelt reactions in the comments section. "It's wonderful to see leaders being open to the tools of inner transformation. These tools bring stability, balance, clarity and insight, much much needed for the current times which is most of time ruled by anxiety, stress and compulsiveness," an X user commented. "Wonderful to see a nation's leader @EmmanuelMacron sitting with Sadhguru. When those who shape policy value inner wellbeing, it can change millions of lives. His work on Conscious Planet, Save Soil and yoga for all shows what a more," another user commented.

Macron Extends Diwali Wishes

Macron's meeting with Sadhguru comes a day after the Diwali celebrations. Macron even extended Diwali greetings to Indians in India, France and across the world, wishing that the festival's light would inspire people to uphold the values of unity, peace and hope. Taking to Instagram, Macron shared a photograph accompanied by a message conveying his wishes to people celebrating the festival. "Wishing all my Indian friends in India, France, and around the world, a very happy Diwali! May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, and hope!" Macron wrote.

He also shared the greeting in Hindi, extending his heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali."My heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali! May the light of Diwali inspire us to uphold unity, peace, and hope!" the Hindi message read in translation. Adding a musical touch to his Diwali post, the French President used the instrumental version of the song 'Jai Ho' by AR Rahman from the film 'Slumdog Millionaire' as the background music.

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