Bhai Dooj 2026: When Is Bhaiya Dooj? Check November Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals

Bhai Dooj is one of the most loved festivals that celebrates the beautiful relationship between brother and sister. It is celebrated a few days after Diwali where sisters pray for their brothers to have a long, happy and prosperous life. The brothers pledge to take care of their sisters. Also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej and Yama Dwitiya it is a religious and culturally significant festival in India.

Bhai Dooj 2026 date and Tithi

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday 11th November 2026. This falls on the Dwitiya Tithi in the Hindu month of Kartik.

According to the Hindu Panchang:



Date – Wednesday, 11th November 2026.

Start of Dwitiya Tithi – 2:00pm on 10th November.

End of Dwitiya Tithi – 3:53pm on 11th November. Tilak Muhurat (New Delhi) – 1:10pm to 3:20pm.

This can vary slightly depending on what city you are in.

Significance of Bhai Dooj

There is a story behind this festival. It is based around Lord Yama (God of Death) and his sister Goddess Yamuna. According to popular hindu beliefs, Yamuna warmly welcomed her brother and performed traditional rites. Yama was very pleased with how she treated him and blessed her. He promised that brothers visiting their sisters on this day would be blessed.

Hence why it is also known as Yama Dwitiya.

Bhai Dooj 2026 rituals

Sisters will set up a puja thali with roli, rice, sweets, flowers and a diya. They will place a tilak on their brother's forehead, perform an aarti and pray for them to have a long life and prosper. Brothers will give their sisters gifts.

Families will cook celebratory food and share sweets.