Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: More Rain Likely As Fresh Low-Pressure System Brews Over Bay Of Bengal

Kolkata witnessed an overcast afternoon on Tuesday, November 10, as dark clouds covered the sky and intermittent drizzles swept across several parts of the city. The breeze and lack of sunshine also made the afternoon feel noticeably cooler.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the changing weather conditions resulted from an interaction between easterly winds and a westerly trough. Southeasterly winds were prevailing in the lower levels of the atmosphere, while a trough extending from northwest Uttar Pradesh to north coastal Andhra Pradesh was influencing weather activity across central and eastern India.

The city recorded less than 5 mm of rainfall until 5.30 pm on Tuesday. However, increased moisture in the atmosphere pushed Kolkata's minimum temperature to 24.2 degrees Celsius, around 3 degrees above the seasonal normal.

More Rain Forecast For Kolkata And South Bengal On Thursday, Friday

The cloudy weather is expected to continue across parts of Kolkata on Thursday and Friday, with the possibility of further rainfall.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places across all districts of South Bengal on Thursday. The possibility of additional showers could keep the skies overcast and prevent daytime temperatures from rising significantly.

The combination of cloud cover, moisture and intermittent rainfall is likely to influence the city's temperature pattern over the next few days. While the afternoon may feel cooler, the above-normal minimum temperature suggests that nights are yet to turn significantly colder.

For residents, this means winter-like conditions may take a little longer to settle in, particularly if rainfall activity continues over the coming days.

Fresh Low-Pressure System Likely Over Bay Of Bengal Around November 13

Adding another weather development to the forecast, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13, according to the IMD.

The system is expected to move northwestwards and could intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area within the following 24 hours.

October to December is considered a favourable period for the formation and strengthening of weather systems over the Bay of Bengal. The region has already witnessed two cyclones this year, with Cyclone Arnab making landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28, followed by Cyclone Murasu on November 3.

However, meteorologists have cautioned that it is too early to determine the future movement or intensity of the developing system. Its possible impact on West Bengal and neighbouring coastal regions will become clearer as the system evolves.

For now, Kolkata residents can expect more cloudy spells, possible showers and relatively cooler afternoons as the weather remains unsettled.