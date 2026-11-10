Ryan Reynolds Warns Of 'Devastating' Performance, Hilariously Shares 'Detective Pikachu' Character

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds left everyone in splits after he shared his“most emotional performance to date”, describing months of preparation and a strict diet of ketchup.

However, the dramatic build-up turned into a hilarious reveal as the actor on Instagram shared a live-action appearance of his character Detective Pikachu, urging everyone to brace themselves for the supposedly“devastating” moment.

He shared a few glimpses with text overlays that read:“I'm about to share with you my most emotional performance to date. Now's your chance to swipe away this wil be devastating. You've been warned.”

Then comes a live action character of 'Detective Pikachu,' a character he played in the 2019 film based on the Pokémon franchise.

He wrote in the caption:“I prepped for months. Sheltered myself from the outside world on a diet of ketchup alone. But it was all worth it for this moment.”

Directed by Rob Letterman, the film stars Ryan Reynolds as the voice and motion capture of Pikachu, with Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy in live-action roles.

The plot follows Detective Pikachu and his partner Tim Goodman as they attempt to solve the mysterious disappearance of Tim's father, Harry. Filming took place from January to May 2018 in Colorado, England, and Scotland.

Talking about Reynolds, he is known for starring in comedic and superhero films, he was the world's second-highest-paid actor in 2020 and 2024. Reynolds has received numerous accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and nominations for two Grammy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom amidst the collapse of the multiverse.