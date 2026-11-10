TN CM Vijay Calls TVK Legislators' Meeting Today Amid Controversies

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President, Vijay, will chair a party disciplinary committee meeting in Panayur on Wednesday amid controversies involving two Legislators and mounting Opposition criticism of the government's handling of law and order.

The meeting comes six months after TVK, the nascent political party floated by actor-turned-politician Vijay, won the 2026 Assembly elections and formed the government.

Its electoral breakthrough marked a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics, bringing a new political force to power in a state long dominated by Dravidian parties.

However, allegations involving ruling party legislators have put the leadership under pressure, with the DMK and AIADMK questioning both their conduct and the government's response.

One controversy centres on a video circulating on social media that purportedly shows Thuraiyur MLA and Deputy Speaker Ravishankar assaulting a person who had approached him with requests. The footage has drawn criticism and demands for action.

In a separate controversy, Opposition parties have alleged that Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh sent obscene messages to the District Collector. Police security has reportedly been provided at the District Collector's residence following the controversy.

The allegations remain subject to enquiry, and the account available does not include responses from either Legislator.

Against this backdrop, TVK's leadership has directed all its MLAs to attend Wednesday's meeting without fail.

Party General Secretary and minister N. Anand, along with senior office-bearers, is expected to participate in the deliberations.

The leadership is expected to seek explanations from the Legislators concerned and examine the allegations.

Party-level disciplinary action could follow, although no decision has been announced.

Beyond the individual cases, the meeting is expected to address standards of behaviour for elected representatives, particularly in their dealings with members of the public and government officials.

Vijay and Anand are also expected to emphasise the need to avoid controversies and conduct themselves responsibly to protect the party's reputation.

The developments coincide with sustained attacks by Opposition parties, which allege that murders, robberies and sexual offences remain widespread despite the change of government.

For TVK, the meeting presents an early test of its ability to enforce internal discipline while managing the responsibilities of office. How the leadership addresses the allegations against its Legislators is likely to remain a focus of political scrutiny as Opposition parties press their criticism.