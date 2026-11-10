Fluor's Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Falls 11.8% To $142 Million, Guidance Kept

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Fluor's adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) fell 11.8% year-on-year to $142 million in the third quarter of 2026, according to Trend 's calculations based on company data. The company affirmed its full-year 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $500-525 million.

The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 3.8%, compared with 4.8% a year earlier. The year-earlier margin had included an 80-basis-point benefit from the Santos revenue reversal.

For the first nine months of 2026, adjusted EBITDA declined 14.6% to $351 million from $411 million. The nine-month margin was 3.0%, against 3.6% a year earlier. The company has already earned between 66.9% and 70.2% of its full-year guidance range.

To reach the full-year guidance range, the fourth quarter would need to deliver between $149 million and $174 million of adjusted EBITDA (or around $161.5 million to reach the guidance midpoint). That would represent an increase of 4.9% to 22.5% from the third-quarter figure of $142 million (and +13.7% for the midpoint). The first half of the year produced about $209 million of adjusted EBITDA.

On a GAAP basis, EBITDA was $213 million in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $469 million a year earlier. For the nine months, GAAP EBITDA reached $456 million against a loss of $356 million in the same period of 2025.

Fluor Corporation is a global engineering, procurement, construction and project management company founded in 1912 and headquartered in Irving, Texas. With nearly 23,000 employees worldwide, the company provides professional and technical solutions across a wide range of industries through its Urban Solutions, Energy Solutions and Mission Solutions business segments.