The Chemours Company Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Overstatement Of Refrigerant Aftermarket Demand And 18% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq., At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CC), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Chemours as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 7, 2026.

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About the Lawsuit

Chemours and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 4, 2026, post-market, the Company announced its 2Q 2026 financial results and cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $775–$825 million, down from $800–$900 million. On the earnings call the next morning, CEO Denise Dignam admitted that“[a]s a result of the initial channel fill, aftermarket customers built additional inventory, creating an oversupplied channel heading into 2026.” CFO Shane Hostetter added that,“from the Q2 and Q3 perspective, there's probably about $65 million of aftermarket sales that... probably should have been allocated to more of this year.”

On this news, the price of Chemours' shares fell $3.34 per share, or 18.63%, to close at $14.59 per share on August 5, 2026.

The case is Darcy v. The Chemours Company, et al., No. 26-cv-01299.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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