The Chemours Company Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Overstatement Of Refrigerant Aftermarket Demand And 18% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq., At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Chemours as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 7, 2026.
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About the Lawsuit
Chemours and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On August 4, 2026, post-market, the Company announced its 2Q 2026 financial results and cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $775–$825 million, down from $800–$900 million. On the earnings call the next morning, CEO Denise Dignam admitted that“[a]s a result of the initial channel fill, aftermarket customers built additional inventory, creating an oversupplied channel heading into 2026.” CFO Shane Hostetter added that,“from the Q2 and Q3 perspective, there's probably about $65 million of aftermarket sales that... probably should have been allocated to more of this year.”
On this news, the price of Chemours' shares fell $3.34 per share, or 18.63%, to close at $14.59 per share on August 5, 2026.
The case is Darcy v. The Chemours Company, et al., No. 26-cv-01299.>>>To Learn More, Click HERE
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services
To learn more about KSF, you may visit .>>>For More Information about the case, Click HERE
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
...
1-833-538-3616
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
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