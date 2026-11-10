Jobe Cerny The Voice Of The Pillsbury Doughboy Passes Away At 78

Remembering the Voice of the Pillsbury Doughboy

JoBe Cerny, the voice behind the giggling Pillsbury Doughboy character in recent years, passed away on October 30 at the age of 78. Born and raised in Cicero, Illinois, Cerny earned a bachelor's degree in speech and drama from Valparaiso University and a master's degree in theater from Northwestern University. He used the skills he learned to cultivate the voice behind ubiquitous advertisements such as Pillsbury Doughboy and the Silent Demonstrator for Cheer Detergent, as per Variety. In 2014, Cerny took over the voice role of the Pillsbury Doughboy from Paul Frees and later Jeff Bergman. The character is currently voiced by Rich Orlow.

A Versatile Career in Acting and Production

His decades-long career included scores of roles in commercials, movies, television and theater. Of his career, Cerny once said,“I'm lucky, I get to be somebody different every day and in the end, I'm glad I stuck with my irresponsible decision to have fun. It allows me to live happily ever after... every day.” Cerny also had small roles in films including“Road to Perdition,”“Legally Blonde 2,”“My Best Friend's Wedding” and“Somewhere in Time.”

Early Beginnings and Studio Work

Cerny began his acting career after joining The Second City's Mainstage and National Touring Company in the 1970s. He also ran Cerny/American Creative Recording Studio in Chicago's River North neighbourhood for more than three decades, producing thousands of projects, including commercials, audiobooks and feature films, according to Variety. Cerny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eileen Cerny; two sons, Tim (Andrea) Cerny and Patrick (Lily) Cerny; and grandchildren, Archer and Cleo. (ANI)

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