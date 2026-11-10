Indian Seafarers Injured After Oil Tanker Hit In The Persian Gulf

Projectile Attack on Oil Tanker

A Liberia-flagged oil tanker carrying six Indian seafarers was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf on November 10, leaving four crew members injured, including one Indian national, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the vessel, MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, was travelling from Al Ruwais to Dubai when it came under attack. "On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai. Four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination," the Union Minister said.

Crew Safety and Ongoing Monitoring

He further stated that the remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, were safe and accounted for. "The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for. We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal added.

Regional Maritime Security Concerns

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns for commercial shipping and Indian seafarers in West Asia, with repeated attacks on vessels navigating strategically important maritime routes.

Earlier, on November 3, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had lost 23 nationals in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, including 15 Indian seafarers. He also confirmed that five Indian nationals had been killed in attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, while two others remained missing.

Separately, an Indian seafarer, identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, was killed when a commercial vessel carrying 14 Indian crew members was attacked off the coast of Oman. The remaining 13 Indian nationals were rescued, and the government was working to facilitate their repatriation.

Jaiswal reiterated India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region. He stressed that freedom of navigation through international waters and waterways must be restored and guaranteed.

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