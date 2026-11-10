New Zealand Confirms Test Squad For India Series Amid Injury Concerns

New Zealand Announces Squad for Test Series Against India

Star players Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Tom Blundell are included in New Zealand's squad for home Tests against India despite injury concerns, with some valuable ICC World Test Championship (WTC) on the line for both teams. The two-match Test series will start from November 19 onwards, with the first Test at Wellington and the second Test at Christchurch from November 27 onwards.

Experienced skipper Tom Latham will captain the side across the two-match series, while the Black Caps have included Tom Blundell (quadricep), Devon Conway (concussion) and Rachin Ravindra (shoulder) in their 14-player group despite the fact the trio are battling some injury concerns.

Series Context and Championship Standings

The two fixtures will be the first time the two nations have battled it out at the Test level since New Zealand registered an upset 3-0 triumph over India in the subcontinent in 2024, with both sides still in the race for next year's World Test Championship Final at The Oval. New Zealand currently sits in second spot on the World Test Championship standings behind only first-placed South Africa, while India lies in fourth place with reigning runners-up Australia in front of them in third.

The Black Caps' squad is similar to the one that took on England away from home in the middle of the year, with pacer Jacob Duffy back in the playing group and Ben Sears (ankle), Zak Foulkes (hip), and Will O'Rourke (managed) the notable absentees.

Coach's Perspective on Upcoming Matches

New Zealand coach Rob Walter knows how important the matches are for the Black Caps as they aim to reach the World Test Championship Final for the first time since they claimed the inaugural mace in 2021.“This series marks the start of an exciting summer of Test cricket for the Black Caps,” Walter said, as quoted by the ICC.

“The squad is largely consistent with the team that competed in England earlier this year, so it will be great to be back together to try and recreate some of that success on home soil. We have experienced great crowds so far during the white-ball series, and we're really looking forward to having that support during the tests."

“There are 10 Tests scheduled between now and March, so there's no shortage of action for red-ball fans. Valuable Championship points are on the line of course, but our focus remains on playing our best cricket against a high-quality team like India," he added.

New Zealand Squad

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

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