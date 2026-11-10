KTR To Lead Rythu Garjana In Nirmal Targeting Congress Governance

KTR to Address Rythu Garjana Meeting in Nirmal

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) will attend the Rythu Garjana public meeting at NTR Stadium in Nirmal town today, where the party plans to raise farmers' and women's issues against the Congress government. BRS spokesperson Revula Sridhar Reddy told ANI that the meeting is "not just a political meeting" but "the collective voice of Telangana farmers against a government that has failed to stand by them." He said farmers from across the region would gather under KTR's leadership to raise their concerns directly with the government. "During the last elections, they promised comprehensive support. They made numerous promises to Telangana farmers, claiming they would make farming more profitable than under KCR's government. But what is the reality today? Telangana farmers are suffering," he said.

Criticism of Congress Governance

He said agriculture was transformed under KCR through 'Rythu Bandhu', 'Rythu Bima', 24-hour uninterrupted power supply and irrigation infrastructure that took water to every field. "It was a golden era for farmers. Telangana emerged as a top producer of paddy and various other crops", he added. Under the present government, he alleged, farmers face acute power shortages, a lack of proper irrigation water, and delays or non-implementation of these schemes. "I demand that the state government, especially in the wake of the El Niño impact, recognise the plight of farmers and address their issues immediately. Otherwise, our fight for Telangana farmers will continue until this government opens its eyes and takes action," he said.

Addressing Local Development and Unfulfilled Promises

BRS spokesperson Nikhil Rao Alleni said KTR would address farmers' and women's issues, particularly water problems in the combined Adilabad district. He said, "He is addressing all the issues related to the farmers and the women and the failures which are the commitments which are given by the current Congress government, especially the water issues related to the combined Adilabad district, you can also say the issues related to women, related to Kalyana Lakshmi plus 2500 rupees every month amount to all the women across the state, these are the key issues he is going to address there."

Alleni said KTR would present the BRS development model against that of the Congress. He claimed the BRS government developed Adilabad and surrounding regions, and that KTR, as IT minister, had laid the foundation for IT towers in Adilabad and Nirmal. He alleged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is now inaugurating these towers as his own initiative, which he called "completely false." "I wanted to remind you one more initiation has taken by the previous BRS government, that time this same K. T. R. was our IT minister, he started, he laid the foundation stone for IT tower also in Adilabad and in Nirmal areas, that was constructed by BRS government earlier, now he is just starting, the current Revant Reddy is starting the IT towers by saying it is their own initiation, this is also completely false, this entire development was done by the earlier BRS government, this three years Congress did nothing to the farmers, to the youth, to the unemployed, to the women, so KTR, he is going to question the government, address the public from that meeting," Alleni said. (ANI)

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