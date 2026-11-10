China Can Play Key Role In Ending 'Neither War Nor Peace' Situation Between US And Iran

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (NNN-Anadolu) -- China can play a significant role in ending the war and resolving Iran's current situation of 'neither war nor peace' with the US, Anadolu Ajansi reported quoting the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Tuesday

In an article published on the website of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Qalibaf, who also serves as Iran's special representative for China affairs and heads Tehran's negotiating delegation with the US, highlighted Beijing's potential role in regional diplomacy.

"China's role in ending the war and the situation of 'neither war nor peace' is significant," he said.

Qalibaf said China's relations with Iran and Arab countries, along with Beijing's diplomatic initiatives, provide an opportunity to strengthen regional stability and help shape a new regional order.

He said the supreme leader issued detailed instructions concerning relations with China, emphasising specific priorities rather than broad recommendations.

Qalibaf announced plans to establish a high-level steering and oversight body to coordinate and monitor the implementation of cooperation with Beijing, focusing on strategic coordination, setting priorities, accelerating decisions and following up on major cross-sectoral issues rather than replacing the responsibilities of government institutions.

He also stressed that cooperation with China should go beyond ceremonial agreements, encouraging concrete projects under a 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement with the two countries.

The remarks come amid efforts to end the war between Iran and the US, which began with US-Israeli military attacks against Iran on Feb 28.

Tehran and Washington remain at odds on the conditions for a lasting settlement, including sanctions relief, security guarantees and arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

--NNN-ANADOLU