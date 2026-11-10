Russia Cannot Destroy Kyiv HPP With Airstrikes, Expert Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Hydrologist and Doctor of Geographical Sciences Viktor Vyshnevskyi made the remarks on Ukrainian Radio, Ukrinform reports.

According to Vyshnevskyi, the Kyiv HPP dam is“strong enough for all Kyiv residents to feel at ease.”

“The dam's pressure front is 42 kilometers long. The dam is 30 meters high and approximately 100 meters wide at its base. In other words, it is a colossal structure that could not realistically be destroyed even by ten missiles,” Vyshnevskyi said.

He recalled that on August 18, 1941, the retreating Red Army blew up the dam of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (DniproHES).

“History has preserved the amount of explosives used: 20 metric tons. Even so, the hydroelectric complex was not completely destroyed. Approximately one-quarter of the concrete dam was demolished. However, this was enough to generate a massive wave downstream and drain most of the reservoir. The second incident occurred on June 6, 2023, when Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka HPP. There were two explosions, and the explosives were placed inside the structure. This is entirely different from an external impact,” the expert explained.

Asked how much explosive material a missile or drone would need to damage the Kyiv HPP, Vyshnevskyi said:“Missiles are often said to carry 500–700 kilograms of explosives each. That is a substantial amount, but it is nowhere near 20 metric tons. The Kyiv HPP consists of 42 kilometers of earthen embankment and a 300-meter concrete spillway structure, which is the most vulnerable part of the dam. That is the actual power plant.”

He also noted that the water level near Kyiv is 91.5 meters.

“The water level in the upstream reservoir at the Kyiv HPP is 103 meters. The difference is 11.5 meters, equivalent to the height of a four-story building. There are no buildings in Kyiv standing directly on the banks of the Dnipro River. The lowest elevations of built-up areas are in Obolon and Podil, where they stand at 100–101 meters. This means that residents of Obolon would see, at most, a slight rise in water levels if the Kyiv HPP were destroyed, similar to what occurs during periods of high water,” Vyshnevskyi said.

He also noted that all hydroelectric facilities were built during the Soviet era in accordance with the construction standards of the time, meaning their technical specifications are no secret to the enemy.

“The enemy knows the technical characteristics of the dam and has long been trying to strike it. It knows its weak points. And these are not the earthen embankments but the electrical equipment. The Russians have struck DniproHES-1, DniproHES-2, and the Kremenchuk HPP. In other words, they have considerable experience in causing damage. However, they will not attempt to destroy the Kyiv HPP because it is simply unrealistic,” the expert said.

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As Ukrinform reported, scientists previously conducted detailed calculations of what would happen if Russia blew up the Kyiv HPP dam.