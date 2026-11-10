Cellophane Cigar Bags: A Sustainable Upgrade For Premium Cigar Packaging
|Item No.
|Length (mm)
|Width (mm)
|Flat Width (mm)
|YT-CAFCG-23
|230
|23
|23
|YT-CAFCG-19
|220
|19
|19
|YT-CAFCG-21
|187
|21
|19
|YT-CAFCG-24
|165
|24
|24
|YT-CAFCG-18
|220
|18
|18
|YT-CAFCG-16
|220
|16
|16
|YT-CAFCG-11
|170
|11
|11
|YT-CAFCG-14
|220
|14
|14
For custom sizes, logo printing, or structural modifications, contact our team.
Cellophane vs. Plastic: A Detailed Comparison
|Dimension
|Traditional Plastic Bags
|Cellophane Bags
|Raw material
|Petroleum-based (non-renewable)
|Wood-pulp cellulose (renewable)
|Biodegradability
|Persistent in environment – hundreds of years to degrade
|Compostable in industrial or home settings (per EN13432 / ASTM D6400)
|Moisture vapour transmission rate (MVTR)
|Very low – can trap humidity, leading to mould or uneven aging
|Semi-permeable – allows gradual moisture exchange, supporting stable humidification
|Oxygen permeability
|Low – may inhibit natural aging
|Controlled – permits limited oxygen flow, preserving the cigar's natural maturation
|Regulatory outlook
|Facing bans or taxes in the EU, US, and Asia
|Compliant with current and proposed compostability mandates
|Aging performance
|May become brittle or yellow over time
|Remains clear and stable under normal storage conditions
|Brand perception
|Increasingly seen as outdated or environmentally careless
|Communicates premium quality and environmental responsibility
Real-World Pain Points-and How Cellophane Solves Them
Scenario 1: Exporting to the EUA boutique Nicaraguan cigar brand found its shipments held at customs in Germany due to non-compliant plastic inner sleeves. Switching to certified compostable cellophane eliminated the issue, reduced documentation delays, and improved retailer acceptance.
Scenario 2: Premium display and tactile qualityA luxury gift-box manufacturer in Hong Kong reported that conventional polypropylene sleeves curled during hot-fill sealing, ruining the unboxing experience. YiTo Pack's 40μm cellophane sleeves remained flat and crisp, even through temperature fluctuations, preserving the brand's premium aesthetic.
Scenario 3: Humidity control in long-term storageA distributor in the UK storing cigars for up to 18 months found that fully sealed plastic bags caused localised over-humidification. Cellophane's breathable structure helped equalise moisture levels, reducing waste and returns.
How Cellophane Supports Cigar QualityMicro-Environment Stability
International shipping exposes cigars to vibration, compression, and abrasion. Cellophane sleeves provide:
Reduced surface friction – minimises scuffing during handling
Shape retention – stiffness helps prevent crushing or deformation
Scratch resistance – keeps the wrapper leaf intact and visually flawless
Transparent cellophane allows consumers to inspect wrapper colour, vein structure, and rolling craftsmanship-without removing the protective sleeve. It also:
Imparts no odour – does not introduce off-notes that could taint the cigar
Protects individual units – each cigar stays clean and untouched until the moment of use
Physical Protection During TransportInternational Compliance – Export Ready
YiTo Pack provides full documentation to support customs clearance and buyer audits.
|Regulation / Standard
|Requirement
|Support Provided
|REACH (EC 1907/2006)
|Restricted substances control
|Compliance documentation
|RoHS 2011/65/EU
|Hazardous substance limits
|Test reports available
|Food Contact (FDA / EU)
|Safe for direct contact
|Material safety statements
|Compostability
|EN13432 / ASTM D6400
|Certification options upon request
Who Benefits from YiTo Pack Cellophane Bags?
Premium cigar brands
Cigar manufacturers and co-packers
Distributors and importers
Luxury gift packaging companies
Sustainable procurement teams
Export-oriented packaging buyers
Why choose YiTo Pack?
Custom sizes, thicknesses, and structures
Logo and pattern printing – enhance brand visibility
Cellulose-based materials – verified renewable source
Small-batch sampling – test before scaling
OEM / ODM services – full development support
From off-the-shelf sleeves to fully customised packaging, YiTo Pack helps global brands deliver premium presentation with a responsible material choice.
Application Scenarios
. Premium cigar and tobacco packaging
. Premium gift box inner bags and protective bags
. Auxiliary packaging for wines and luxury goods
. Export-oriented environmentally friendly packaging solutions
. Green brand display packaging systems
Industry Outlook: Sustainability as Competitive Advantage
As environmental regulation intensifies, packaging is no longer a back-office decision-it's a brand statement. Premium cigar companies are finding that cellophane sleeves offer a practical bridge between traditional quality expectations and modern sustainability demands.
The shift is underway. Those who adopt early gain not only compliance but also differentiation in a crowded market.
FAQ
Q1. Will cellophane affect the cigar's flavour? No. Cellophane is odour neutral and does not introduce any foreign taint. Under correct storage, it helps preserve the cigar's original character while protecting against dust and handling.
Q2. Why do YiTo Pack bags resist curling? Our manufacturing process optimises film orientation and stiffness. The result is a sleeve that stays flat through shipping, warehousing, and retail display-improving shelf appeal.
Q3. Are they truly biodegradable? Yes. Cellophane is cellulose based and will biodegrade under suitable conditions. Compostability certification (EN13432, ASTM D6400) is available depending on the specific product structure.
Q4. Can the bags directly contact cigars? Yes. They are designed for direct food contact applications and provide a clean, hygienic protective layer.
Q5. What customisation is possible? We offer size, thickness, logo printing, pattern printing, and structural design-including full OEM/ODM support.
About Us
Huizhou Yito Packaging Co., Ltd. is located in Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, We are a packaging product enterprise integrating production, design and research and development YITO Group, we believe that“We can make a difference” in the lives of people who we touch.
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