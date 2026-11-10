LVTONG Showcases Brand Strength And Key Achievements At The Canton Fair

MENAFN - GetNews) Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China-November 10, 2026

As a leading listed manufacturer of new energy electric vehicles in China, LVTONG showcased its full range of core products at the Canton Fair, attracting massive global buyers and demonstrating strong manufacturing strength, independent innovation capability, and international certification advantages.

The exhibition booth displayed LVTONG's star product lineup, including multi-seat electric golf carts, closed and open sightseeing vehicles, professional UTV all-terrain vehicles, and commercial electric cleaning equipment. These products cover diversified application scenarios such as golf courses, tourist resorts, industrial parks, communities, scenic spots, and commercial venues, meeting the personalized and multi-level procurement demands of overseas customers worldwide.

One of LVTONG's biggest competitive advantages lies in its complete international certification system. The company holds standard CE certification for closed-site vehicles and official EEC road-legal approval for road-going models. For European markets such as Germany, LVTONG can provide official EC CoC documents for each road-legal vehicle, supporting local official vehicle registration and road legal driving. This complete certification system greatly improves product competitiveness in European and global markets.

In terms of product quality and craftsmanship, all LVTONG vehicles adopt high-strength body structure, anti-slip metal skid design, stable suspension system, and reliable braking system. With advanced AC motor control technology, the products feature stable performance, low energy consumption, comfortable riding experience, and strong durability. All products are manufactured strictly in accordance with ISO quality management standards, ensuring consistent and reliable quality for bulk export orders.

During the Canton Fair, LVTONG's highly standardized product design, mature technology, complete certification, and rich product categories won wide recognition from buyers from Europe, America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The booth maintained high popularity throughout the exhibition period, with a large number of intentional cooperation inquiries and intended export orders.

Through continuous independent research and development and iterative product upgrading, LVTONG keeps optimizing new energy vehicle solutions for global markets. The brand continues to expand its global market influence, establishing a solid brand reputation as a reliable, professional, and high-quality Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer in the international industry.

About Us

LVTONG (a listed company on the Growth Enterprise Market, stock code: 301322) - a dedicated player in the field of new energy electric vehicles, founded in 2004, is a high-tech enterprise integrating independent research and development, manufacturing, and sales.