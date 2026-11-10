New Advanced Manufacturing Facility Launches Production For Premium Display Racks

New Factory Expansion Underway to Upgrade display rack Manufacturing

To meet the surging global demand for high-end showroom tile display fixtures and further elevate our manufacturing capacity, Guangzhou Machuan Display Props Co., Ltd. is thrilled to announce that our brand-new branch factory is currently under intensive preparation.

As a trusted industrial professional with over 16 years of expertise helping tile, stone, and building material brands build high-impact showrooms, we want to reassure our global partners that our original production plant continues to operate stably at full capacity.

All existing and incoming orders for custom tile display rack, Flooring Display stands, and retail fixtures will be fabricated and delivered seamlessly, ensuring zero disruption to our ongoing business cooperation.

Strategic Upgrades to Empower Your Showroom Visual Merchandising

1. Advanced Powder Coating Line for Enhanced Display Durability

Heavy-duty Display Fixtures for building materials-such as large-format sintered stone slabs, ceramic tiles, and hardwood flooring-require exceptional surface treatment to withstand daily wear and tear. Our new facility will be equipped with a complete, state-of-the-artprofessional powder coating and spraying production line.

This advanced technology will significantly optimize our surface treatment processes, delivering a flawless, scratch-resistant finish that elevates the premium texture of your Showroom Displays while guaranteeing rock-solid product quality.

2. Streamlined Supply Chain for Diverse Flooring & Wall Tile Displays

The newly built branch factory will adopt a fully standardized and streamlined lean production management system. This scientific approach allows us to scale up the manufacturing of specialized display systems, including:



Tile & Stone Display Racks: Tailored for ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles, marble slabs, granite, and large-format sintered stones.

Wood Flooring Display Stands: Engineered for hardwood, engineered wood, and laminate plank presentations.

Resilient Flooring Solutions: Optimized display wings, sliders, and flip charts for PVC, SPC, and LVT flooring samples. Carpet & Rug Display Fixtures: Heavy-duty waterfall racks and multi-layer turning displays for carpets, rugs, and commercial textiles.

3. Shorter Lead Times & Competitive Wholesale Prices for Bulk Orders

With our overall production scale expanded, we are unlocking faster order delivery cycles and more flexible shipping arrangements to better support international building material distributors and sourcing managers.

Large-scale, standardized manufacturing enables us to optimize raw material usage and labor efficiency. Consequently, we are able to offer more favorable and competitive wholesale factory-direct prices for all conventional display styles, maximizing ROI for your commercial retail spaces.

Your Turnkey Partner for Whole-Shop Showroom Solutions

From standalone display hardware to comprehensive, space-optimized whole-shop showroom designs, Machuan always adheres to high-quality production and considerate B2B services.

This factory expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to creating greater value and brand-centric display designs for global building material brands.

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official launch date! Planning a showroom upgrade or redesign?

Contact Our Display Experts Today to discuss your custom project and get a quick factory quote.

About Us

Machuan Display (Guangzhou Machuan Display Props Co., Ltd.) is a 16-year veteran in retail display systems, recognized as an industry leader integrating design, R&D, and manufacturing.

We deliver turnkey display solutions with the mission to enhance spatial efficiency and amplify brand visibility.