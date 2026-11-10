Uzbekistan Advances New School And Preschool Construction Across The Country

Source: Official public information released by the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, compiled and translated by Jiansheng Group.

Uzbekistan is continuing to invest in education infrastructure through new school construction, public-private partnership projects, preschool expansion, and the development of new specialized learning environments.

Recent government plans cover the construction of general secondary schools in key regions, the expansion of preschool capacity, and the establishment of a nationwide network of next-generation“Yangi Avlod” preschool institutions.

For school furniture manufacturers, exporters, distributors, and education project partners, these developments are worth monitoring. New and expanded education facilities require more than construction work alone. They can also create demand for school desks and chairs, preschool furniture, teacher furniture, classroom storage cabinets, laboratory furniture, and other educational space solutions.

Up to 12 New Schools Planned in Andijan and Samarkand

One of the most notable recent school construction plans is a public-private partnership project for new general secondary schools in the Andijan and Samarkand regions.

According to an official announcement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Preschool and School Education, the project plans to deliver up to 12 new school facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 10,000 students. The Government of Uzbekistan is preparing the project through the Ministry of Preschool and School Education and the Ministry of Economy and Finance, with support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in project preparation and procurement.

The government has also stated that a qualified private partner will be selected through a transparent and competitive international tender process before a long-term public-private partnership agreement is signed. For school furniture suppliers, projects of this type may create opportunities to support large-volume classroom and campus furnishing requirements.

Official Source: Ministry of Preschool and School Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Official PPP School Project Announcement

“Yangi Avlod” Preschools Planned Across 14 Regions

Preschool education is another important part of Uzbekistan's education development strategy.

According to official government information, Uzbekistan plans to establish a network of next-generation “Yangi Avlod” preschools from 2026 to 2028 across all 14 regions of the country. The program includes Innovative Child Development Centers and aims to introduce updated learning environments based on modern educational approaches.

More recent government information also states that state-run“Yangi Avlod” kindergartens with a capacity of 120 places are planned in each region, together with Innovative Child Development Centers as part of their structure.

For preschool furniture suppliers, this development is particularly relevant. New preschool projects may require age-appropriate tables and chairs, storage solutions, reading furniture, activity furniture, and other products designed for safe and flexible early childhood learning environments.

Official Source: Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Education and Innovations - Official Government Information

Uzbekistan Continues to Expand Preschool Capacity

The government's education plans also show continued efforts to increase access to preschool education.

According to official information, Uzbekistan planned to add 182,000 preschool places, including 82,000 places through new kindergartens and another 100,000 places through the renovation of existing facilities and private-sector participation.

This is significant for the education furniture market because demand is not limited to completely new buildings. The modernization and expansion of existing kindergartens can also require new tables and chairs, storage units, activity furniture, and other preschool furnishing solutions.

Official Source: Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Priority Tasks in Preschool and School Education

Education Infrastructure Is Developing Beyond Traditional School Construction

Uzbekistan's education development is not focused only on conventional school buildings.

Government programs are also expanding specialized education and modern learning environments. In addition to hundreds of modern schools built in recent years, the country has developed Presidential Schools, Art Schools, and an expanded network of specialized schools.

The government has also announced the development of engineering education in all 14 regions, with STEM-based learning programs planned for engineering schools.

This trend could create demand for a broader range of educational furniture, including:

. School desks and chairs

. Flexible classroom furniture

. Laboratory tables and workstations

. Computer classroom furniture

. Teacher furniture

. Steel storage cabinets

As education spaces become more specialized, school furniture suppliers may need to provide solutions that support different teaching methods and functional environments.

What Types of School Furniture Could Be Needed?

New and expanded education projects may require a wide range of furniture beyond standard classroom desks and chairs, including:

. School Desks and Chairs – Durable and ergonomic furniture for everyday classroom use.

. Preschool Furniture – Child-sized tables and chairs, storage units, and flexible activity furniture.

. Teacher Furniture – Teacher desks, chairs, and storage solutions for classrooms and staff areas.

. Steel Storage Cabinets – Durable storage for classrooms, offices, laboratories, and other school spaces.

. Laboratory and Specialized Classroom Furniture – Workstations, laboratory tables, and storage solutions for STEM and other specialized learning environments.

For large-scale education projects, suppliers with a complete school furniture portfolio can provide more efficient and consistent solutions.

What Do School Furniture Projects Need to Consider?

For large-scale school furniture projects, buyers typically consider more than unit price. Key factors include:

. Production Capacity – Stable manufacturing capacity and consistent quality are essential for large-volume orders.

. Durability and Safety – Furniture should withstand intensive daily use while providing a safe and ergonomic learning environment.

. KD Design and Shipping Efficiency – Knock-down furniture can reduce shipping volume and help optimize international logistics costs.

. Complete Solutions and Project Support – Suppliers with a broad product portfolio and reliable project support can better meet the needs of new school and education infrastructure projects.

These factors can be especially important for government-funded projects and large-scale school construction programs.

Jiansheng Group: Supporting Global Education Furniture Projects

With more than 23 years of experience in the school furniture industry, Jiansheng Group specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and project support of educational furniture. Backed by a 150,000m2 manufacturing base, we have exported school furniture to 132 countries and regions worldwide and have supplied products to 40+ MOE projects. With extensive expertise in government education procurement, Jiansheng Group is an experienced MOE Tender Expert, providing reliable and comprehensive school furniture solutions for education projects worldwide.

Our product portfolio covers school desks and chairs, preschool furniture, teacher furniture, classroom furniture, steel cabinets, dormitory furniture, laboratory furniture, and other educational space solutions.

As Uzbekistan continues to expand its education infrastructure through new school construction, PPP projects, preschool development, and specialized education programs, opportunities may continue to emerge for school furniture suppliers and project partners.

For buyers, distributors, and contractors exploring the Uzbekistan school furniture market, government education infrastructure programs, PPP projects, preschool development plans, and local procurement opportunities are worth monitoring over the long term.

About us

Fujian Jiansheng Furniture Group Co., Ltd founded in 2003, Jiansheng Group is a global provider of high-end commercial furniture solutions, with education furniture business as its core, covering popular business sectors such as office furniture and medical furniture. With two factories and one domestic brand marketing company, JS Education covers an area of 100,000m2, employing over 400 staff. Its brand L.DOCTOR is well known in the global school furniture market. Upon the good quality and service, L.DOCTOR is wining increasing government school projects home and abroad. Its monthly production capacity is about 100 * 40HQ, exporting to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Egypt, Namibia, Zambia, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, Costa Rica, Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latvia, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea...Our company is also the official supplier of Ministry of Education P.R.C.