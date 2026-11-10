NEWLD Expands Electric Transfer Cart Solutions For Heavy Industrial Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) Xinxiang City, Henan Province, China-November 10,2026

The demand for efficient material handling equipment continues to grow across heavy manufacturing, aerospace, railway transportation, energy equipment, shipbuilding, and construction machinery industries. As industrial facilities handle increasingly diverse materials and workpieces, electric transfer carts have become an important option for transporting heavy loads between production areas, workshops, and designated workstations. Against this background, NEWLD continues to develop its industrial transfer equipment portfolio, providing rail-mounted, trackless, battery-powered, and customized transfer cart solutions for global industrial customers.

NEWLD Strengthens Its Industrial Material Handling Manufacturing Capabilities

Established in 2016, NEWLD focuses on the research, development, and manufacturing of intelligent heavy-duty workshop handling equipment. The company aims to provide safe, efficient, and reliable material handling solutions for industrial applications.

Its product portfolio includes rail transfer carts, trackless transfer carts, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), rail guided vehicles (RGVs), transfer trailers, and more than 100 other types of handling equipment and accessories.

NEWLD's manufacturing capabilities are supported by a professional research and development team, precision processing equipment, and standardized production lines. Its technical operations cover intelligent handling technology, customized equipment design, automation integration, and safety protection systems.

The company also maintains a quality management system covering product design, component procurement, manufacturing, assembly, commissioning, and final factory inspection. According to its company profile, NEWLD has obtained ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification and CE certification.

With products exported to more than 90 countries and regions, NEWLD serves international customers across various industrial sectors and provides support covering requirement consultation, solution design, production, delivery, installation, operator training, and after-sales service.

Electric Transfer Cart Solutions for Different Industrial Requirements

Electric transfer carts are designed to transport materials and industrial workpieces within manufacturing facilities. Depending on operating conditions and transportation requirements, different power supply and movement configurations can be selected.

NEWLD's product portfolio includes several types of transfer equipment, including battery-powered, cable-powered, rail-mounted, and trackless models.

Battery Powered Transfer Carts

Battery-powered transfer carts use onboard batteries as their power source. NEWLD's product range includes battery-powered rail transfer carts and trackless transfer trolleys for different industrial transportation requirements.

Examples listed in its product portfolio include a 12-ton battery-powered trackless transfer trolley, a 30-ton battery-powered trackless transfer cart, and a 40-ton battery-powered steerable transfer cart.

These products provide different load capacities and configurations for industrial facilities requiring material transportation between designated working areas.

Rail Transfer Carts

Rail transfer carts operate along designated tracks and are used in industrial environments where transportation routes are defined.

NEWLD offers several rail transfer cart configurations, including battery-powered, electric, and customized models. Its featured products include a 3-ton roller table rail transfer cart, an 80-ton rail-mounted transfer cart for cement molds, and customized rail transfer carts with lifting or rotating functions.

These product variations allow industrial buyers to select equipment according to workpiece dimensions, transportation routes, and production requirements.

Trackless Transfer Carts

Trackless transfer carts are designed for transportation without fixed rail routes. They provide another equipment option for facilities that require different movement arrangements within workshops or factory areas.

NEWLD's product range includes battery-powered trackless models and steerable transfer carts. Examples include a 12-ton battery-powered trackless transfer trolley and a 40-ton trackless transfer cart designed for automotive mold handling.

Customized Electric Transfer Carts

Some industrial transportation tasks require equipment beyond standard cart configurations. NEWLD provides customized transfer cart solutions based on actual working conditions and industrial site requirements.

Its customized product categories include coil transfer carts, ladle transfer carts, lifting transfer carts, tractors, and other specialized handling equipment.

Supporting Heavy-Duty Transportation Across Industrial Sectors

Different manufacturing industries handle materials with varying dimensions, weights, and transportation requirements. NEWLD develops handling equipment for multiple industrial applications.

Heavy Manufacturing

Heavy manufacturing facilities often need to transport large workpieces, molds, and production components between different workstations. NEWLD offers rail-mounted and trackless transfer carts in various load capacities, including featured models designed for automotive molds and cement molds.

Aerospace and Railway Transportation

Aerospace and railway manufacturing involve specialized workpieces and workshop transportation processes. NEWLD's broader equipment portfolio includes AGVs, RGVs, and customized transfer carts designed for industrial material handling.

Energy Equipment and Shipbuilding

Energy equipment manufacturing and shipbuilding involve large industrial components that require suitable transportation equipment. NEWLD provides heavy-duty handling solutions that can be configured according to different industrial site conditions.

Construction Machinery

Construction machinery production involves the movement of large structural components and equipment parts. Transfer carts with different platform structures and load capacities provide options for these manufacturing environments.

The company also serves industries such as metallurgy, steelmaking, coating, environmental protection, warehousing, and logistics.

AGV and RGV Integration for Intelligent Material Handling

In addition to conventional electric transfer carts, NEWLD develops automated guided vehicles and rail guided vehicles for industrial transportation.

AGVs are included in the company's automated material handling portfolio, while RGVs provide rail-guided transportation options.

NEWLD's technical capabilities include AGV/RGV automation, intelligent control, safety protection, and system linkage technology. These capabilities support the development of customized handling systems for facilities with specific transportation and production requirements.

The company's product categories include AGV automatic guided vehicles, monorail guided vehicles (MRGVs), and rail guided vehicles (RGVs).

By combining different equipment types within its product portfolio, NEWLD provides industrial buyers with multiple options for evaluating automated and conventional material handling equipment.

Customized Design for Different Workshop Conditions

Standard transfer carts may not meet every industrial transportation requirement. Workpiece dimensions, weight distribution, loading methods, and production line arrangements can influence equipment selection.

NEWLD provides customized design services according to industrial site conditions and operational requirements. Its product categories include lifting transfer carts, coil transfer carts, ladle transfer carts, tractors, and customized rail or trackless equipment.

The company also develops specialized handling equipment and accessories for different industrial applications.

Its customization capabilities cover structural design, intelligent control, and safety protection. These resources allow equipment configurations to be considered according to the transportation process and the requirements of individual facilities.

For buyers sourcing electric transfer carts, providing information about material dimensions, required load capacity, transportation routes, and workshop conditions can help establish an appropriate equipment specification.

NEWLD Expands Its Global Industrial Equipment Supply

Since its establishment in 2016, NEWLD has continued to focus on heavy-duty material handling equipment and customized industrial transportation solutions.

Its product portfolio covers electric transfer carts, rail transfer carts, trackless transfer carts, AGVs, RGVs, transfer trailers, and specialized handling equipment. These products serve customers in more than 90 countries and regions across multiple industrial sectors.

The company's approach combines research and development, manufacturing, quality management, and customized engineering services. Its support covers the process from initial requirement consultation and solution design to production, delivery, installation, training, and after-sales service.

As industrial facilities continue to address different material transportation requirements, NEWLD's range of electric transfer carts and intelligent handling equipment provides multiple options for heavy-duty industrial applications.

For more information about NEWLD's electric transfer carts, customized material handling equipment, and industrial transportation solutions, visit the official website:

About us

Since its establishment in 2016, Newld has been dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of intelligent heavy duty workshop handling equipment, committed to providing safe, efficient, and reliable material handling solutions for the global industrial sector.