HONLOY Develops Interlocking Gym Mats For Diverse Training Environments

MENAFN - GetNews) Nanning, Guangxi, China -November 10, 2026

HONLOY, the foam mat brand of Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. continues to develop interlocking gym mats and other EVA foam flooring products for sports facilities, fitness spaces and different indoor environments. With a product range covering EVA puzzle mats, martial arts and judo mats, foam exercise mats and other floor mat categories, the company provides manufacturing and customization services for domestic and international buyers.

Based in Long'an County, Nanning City, Guangxi, China, Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. specializes in the production, domestic sales and export of EVA floor mats. The company reports more than 20 years of production experience, supported by its manufacturing facilities, production equipment and team specializing in EVA floor mat production. Its focus on product development and customized manufacturing forms the basis of its approach to serving different market requirements.

Interlocking Gym Mats for Different Training Requirements

Interlocking gym mats are used to create modular floor coverage in fitness and sports environments. Their connected-tile structure allows individual sections to be assembled into a larger surface, with layouts adjusted according to the dimensions and requirements of a particular space.

HONLOY's fitness product range includes EVA gym mats, martial arts and judo mats, rubber foam mats, yoga mats and one-piece fitness mats. These products address different training and flooring requirements, from general exercise areas to martial arts facilities.

The company's product listings include a rubber-topped EVA interlocking gym mat designed for home gyms, personal training spaces and studios. The listed model uses 60 cm × 60 cm tiles with a thickness of 1–2 cm. Its construction combines a rubber top layer with an EVA foam base. According to the product description, the rubber surface provides grip and wear resistance, while the foam base contributes cushioning and floor protection.

The tiles feature interlocking jigsaw edges, allowing them to connect without adhesive. This modular format provides flexibility when arranging flooring for different room sizes. The product is listed in blue, red and black with white specks, offering several color options for buyers.

For martial arts and combat sports applications, HONLOY also lists EVA martial arts and judo mats. Its product range includes a 1 m × 1 m interlocking mat with a thickness range of 1–4 cm and a five-stripe surface pattern. The product listing identifies it for activities such as taekwondo, karate and gym training. These specifications give buyers reference points when comparing mat dimensions, thickness and surface design for sports flooring projects.

Manufacturing Capabilities and Production Management

Manufacturing capacity is an important consideration for buyers sourcing interlocking gym mats in bulk. According to its company information, Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. operates a factory covering approximately 6,000 square meters and employs more than 200 people. The company also publishes a monthly production capacity figure of 100 HQ and an export value of USD 12 million.

The factory page describes production resources that include four automatic production lines, eight high-precision foaming machines and testing equipment. The company presents these facilities as part of its manufacturing and quality-control capabilities.

HONLOY also describes an in-house production process covering EVA raw material foaming, cutting, printing and packaging. By carrying out these operations within its own manufacturing system, the company aims to maintain control over production stages rather than outsourcing the entire process.

Quality management is another part of its stated manufacturing approach. The factory information refers to an in-house quality-control laboratory, real-time production monitoring and traceable material records. These processes are relevant to buyers who need consistency across repeat orders, particularly when sourcing interlocking floor mats for commercial distribution or sports facilities.

OEM and ODM Customization for Different Markets

Different fitness facilities and distributors may require mats with specific dimensions, thicknesses, colors, surface patterns or branding. HONLOY provides OEM and ODM services to accommodate these requirements.

According to the company's factory information, customers can submit specifications for size, color, thickness and logo requirements. The company lists custom die-cutting, surface printing and packaging design among its available services. It also describes a sample process, with samples provided for customer confirmation before mass production.

This customization approach applies to more than one product category. Buyers sourcing EVA puzzle mats, martial arts and judo mats, foam exercise mats or other interlocking floor mats can discuss product requirements according to their intended market and application.

The company's stated service process includes consultation and demand confirmation, quotation and negotiation, sample approval, contract signing, production, inspection and delivery. This sequence provides a defined framework for handling customized orders and coordinating production requirements.

HONLOY's product range also includes wood-grain pattern EVA foam floor mats and carpet-top mats. These categories extend the company's offerings beyond sports flooring and provide additional options for customers sourcing foam floor coverings for home and commercial applications.

International Market Development and Exhibition Participation

Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. has developed its international business through online channels and overseas trade exhibitions. Its company history records the use of Alibaba International and 1688 in 2022 to support online product presentation, negotiation, transactions and supply.

The company also identifies participation in trade fairs in Vietnam and Hong Kong in 2023 as part of its overseas market development. In 2024, it participated in the Las Vegas Gift Show in the United States. Its development milestones further refer to participation in the Spring and Autumn Canton Fairs in 2025 and regular exhibition activities in 2026.

The exhibition information displayed on the company's website includes the Canton Fair, Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, Home Life Fair in Vietnam and ASD Market Week in Las Vegas. These events provide opportunities for the company to present its foam mat products and communicate with buyers from different markets.

The company's international business activities are supported by its independent import and export rights. Its stated trade background identifies North America, Europe and South America among its export markets. This international focus is relevant to wholesalers, distributors and brands looking for a manufacturer with experience in overseas trade.

Supporting Diverse Sports and Flooring Applications

The requirements for sports flooring vary according to the activity, space and intended use. General fitness areas may prioritize cushioning and floor coverage, while martial arts facilities may place greater emphasis on mat thickness, surface texture and the arrangement of connected sections.

HONLOY's product portfolio addresses these different categories through EVA gym mats, rubber-topped interlocking mats, martial arts and judo mats, yoga mats and foam exercise mats. Its listings provide product dimensions, thickness options and material descriptions that buyers can use as a starting point when evaluating suitable flooring products.

For purchasing teams, product selection can be based on the intended training activity, installation area, required thickness, surface preference and customization needs. These factors can then be discussed with the manufacturer during the quotation and sample-confirmation stages.

As a manufacturer specializing in EVA foam mats, HONLOY continues to focus on production, product customization and international market development. Its combination of interlocking gym mats, martial arts flooring and other foam mat categories supports buyers seeking different types of modular flooring products from one supplier.

For more information about HONLOY's products and manufacturing services, visit the official website:

About us

Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. is strategically situated in Long'an County, Nanning City, Guangxi, China. Our prime location offers unparalleled accessibility via various modes of transportation, facilitating smooth logistics and operations. As a testament to our commitment to excellence and global reach, we possess independent import and export rights, positioning us as a leading player in the international market.