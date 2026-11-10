Cork's Vienna Woods Hotel Collaborates With BYUH On Custom Hospitality Procurement Following Five-Star Upgrade

MENAFN - GetNews)Cork's Vienna Woods Hotel, an award-winning property originally completed as a villa in 1756 and converted into a four-star hotel in 1964, has partnered with BYUH for comprehensive interior and exterior procurement. Following years of retaining its four-star status, the hotel's owner added a fifth floor and upgraded the property to five-star standards.

Cork's Vienna Woods Hotel holds several notable industry honors, including the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award, recognition as one of Cork's best local hotels, and the Gold Award for Large Wedding Hotels in Ireland.

To meet five-star hotel standards, the project required a one-stop procurement solution covering interior and exterior finishing materials, furnishings, and fixtures. Utilizing its curated database, BYUH identified and selected manufacturing facilities meeting five-star quality standards to produce customized products aligned with the client's precise requirements.

Comprehensive Procurement and Rapid Turnaround

The one-stop procurement service spanned a broad catalog of hospitality products, including:



Tiles

Furniture

Sanitary ware

Carpets

Lighting fixtures

Linens Curtains, and related fixtures

To assist the client in making informed purchasing decisions, the BYUH team detailed the specific material and construction differences between four-star and five-star grade products.

The collaborative process began prior to the client's arrival in China, with both teams conducting multiple discussions to finalize design drawings, renderings, the bill of materials, and the inspection itinerary. Upon arrival in China, BYUH arranged factory visits allowing the client to inspect physical products, select material colors, and implement on-site design adjustments.

The efficiency of this process delivered rapid results. After confirming materials in the morning, the client received physical samples that same afternoon and transported the approved samples back with them prior to departing China.

Custom Structural Engineering and Traditional Joinery

Cork's Vienna Woods Hotel features numerous cylindrical columns throughout its layout. To address these structural elements, the furniture and restaurant booths were custom-designed and manufactured with column-friendly configurations. Key technical features included open-back structures and removable cover panels engineered to fit precisely around the columns.

During showroom visits, the client selected furniture directly from the BYUH showroom floor and particularly commended the mortise-and-tenon joinery used in the construction. The client expressed high satisfaction with the overall efficiency of the engagement and strong confidence in the quality of the finished products.

About Cork's Vienna Woods Hotel

Completed as a villa in 1756, Cork's Vienna Woods Hotel was officially converted into a four-star hotel in 1964, a distinction it held for many years before the owner added a fifth floor and upgraded the property to five-star standards. The hotel has received the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award, recognition as one of Cork's best local hotels, and the Gold Award for Large Wedding Hotels in Ireland.

About BYUH

BYUH provides one-stop procurement services for five-star hospitality projects, utilizing a curated database of qualified manufacturing factories to supply interior and exterior finishing materials, customized furnishings, and fixtures tailored to client specifications.