Lanstar Voice And Data, LLC Explains How Georgia Businesses Can Keep Their Phone Numbers When Switching To Voip

MENAFN - GetNews)"business phone system- Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC"Number Porting Allows Businesses to Move to VoIP Phone Systems Without Replacing Their Established Business Phone Numbers

GEORGIA - Nov. 10, 2026 - As businesses across Georgia consider upgrading their communication systems, keeping an established business phone number remains an important consideration. Companies may hesitate to switch from traditional telephone services to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) because customers, vendors and employees already recognize and use their existing numbers. Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC is highlighting number porting as an important part of planning a business phone system transition.

For many organizations, a business phone number represents years of customer relationships, advertising, referrals and daily communication. Changing that number can create confusion, interrupt customer contact and require updates to websites, business listings, printed materials and marketing campaigns. Number portability provides an option for businesses that want to modernize their telephone systems while maintaining continuity.

Can Businesses Keep Their Existing Phone Numbers When Switching to VoIP?

Yes. Most businesses can keep their existing phone numbers when switching to a VoIP phone system through a process called number porting. This process transfers an eligible telephone number from the current service provider to the new VoIP provider, allowing customers and business contacts to continue using the same number.

However, the ability to transfer a number depends on factors such as the number's location, the current carrier, service eligibility and the receiving provider's capabilities. Businesses should confirm porting availability before canceling their existing telephone service. Keeping the current service active until the transfer is completed can help prevent unnecessary interruptions.

Why Number Porting Matters During a Business Phone System Upgrade

A business phone number is more than a way to receive calls. It is often connected to customer records, online directories, advertisements, invoices, appointment reminders and other business communications. Replacing an established number can require considerable administrative work and may cause customers to have difficulty reaching the organization.

Number porting helps reduce these concerns by allowing an eligible number to move to a new telephone service. Businesses can update their communication infrastructure without necessarily changing the contact information their customers already know.

For small businesses, professional offices, service providers and organizations with multiple departments, maintaining a consistent point of contact can be especially important. Employees can continue sharing the established business number, while the company transitions to a different calling platform.

How Does the Number Porting Process Work?

The number porting process generally begins with confirming that the existing telephone number is eligible for transfer. The business then provides the required account information to the new service provider, which coordinates the transfer with the current carrier.

The process commonly involves several steps:



Check number eligibility: Confirm that the existing business number can be transferred to the selected VoIP service.

Gather account information: Collect the current telephone bill, account number, authorized account holder details and any required transfer credentials.

Submit a porting request: Provide the necessary information and authorization to the receiving provider.

Coordinate the transfer: Allow the providers to complete the required steps and establish the transfer date. Test the new service: Once the number has been transferred, verify incoming and outgoing calls and confirm that the number works as expected.

The time required to transfer a number varies depending on the number type, carrier requirements and account circumstances. Some transfers may take several business days, while others can require additional coordination. Businesses should plan their business phone system transition in advance and avoid disconnecting their existing service before the number port is complete.

What Should Businesses Check Before Transferring a Phone Number?

Preparation can help businesses avoid common problems during a VoIP transition. One important step is reviewing the information associated with the existing telephone account. Differences in the business name, service address, account details or authorized contact information may delay a porting request.

Businesses should also review how their existing numbers are used. Some organizations have separate numbers for sales, customer service, billing, individual departments or remote locations. Identifying these numbers before beginning the process helps establish which lines need to be transferred and how calls should be handled after the transition.

Another consideration is the company's current telephone equipment and communication requirements. Traditional phone systems, internet connections, extensions, voicemail arrangements and call-routing practices may need to be reviewed when moving to VoIP. A transition plan should account for how employees will make and receive calls once the new system is active.

It is also important to understand that transferring a number does not automatically move every feature associated with the previous telephone service. Businesses should confirm which calling features, voicemail settings and other services are available through the new system and determine whether additional configuration is necessary.

How VoIP Can Support Changing Business Communication Needs

VoIP uses an internet connection to transmit voice communications rather than relying exclusively on traditional telephone lines. This approach can support business calling arrangements that accommodate employees working from different offices or locations, depending on the selected system and its configuration.

Organizations evaluating VoIP may consider features such as call forwarding, voicemail, extensions, call routing and support for multiple users. The appropriate features depend on the company's size, industry, daily call volume and communication requirements.

For businesses that depend on customer calls, the transition should focus on more than replacing telephone equipment. Maintaining established contact information, preparing employees and checking the new system before relying on it for daily operations are all important parts of the process.

Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC Addresses Business Phone System Transition Questions

Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC serves businesses in Georgia with business communication solutions, including VoIP and cloud-based phone systems. The company recognizes that preserving existing contact information can be an important part of evaluating a new telephone platform.

"Businesses should be able to explore modern phone solutions without overlooking the importance of staying connected through their established numbers," said the owner of Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC.

Businesses considering a phone system upgrade can review their current telephone arrangements, identify the numbers they want to retain and discuss transfer eligibility before making changes. Early planning can help organizations coordinate the transition around their operating schedules and communication needs.

About Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC

Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC provides business phone system and communication solutions for organizations throughout Georgia. The company offers VoIP and cloud phone system solutions to support business calling and communication requirements. Businesses interested in learning more about available services or discussing a phone system transition can contact Lanstar Voice and Data, LLC at 706-368-9774.